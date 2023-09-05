L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest

Los Angeles County Library’s 44th Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity is now accepting entries through Oct. 21.

Kids and teens are encouraged to let their imagination shine using original designs to draw, paint, or create their own bookmark. Each of the Library’s 85 locations will select one winner from four categories— Kindergarten through Grade 2, Grades 3 through 5, Grades 6 through 8 and Grades 9 through 12 who will be recognized at their library.

This includes the Castaic Library and Stevenson Ranch Library in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The winning bookmarks from each library will be shared with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, who will select countywide winners from each category that reside in their district. These winners will see their bookmark design professionally printed and distributed across all 85 Los Angeles County Library locations.

Los Angeles County residents and schools are encouraged to participate in the contest, which highlights the wonder and importance of books and reading and challenges parents, educators and librarians to nurture kids’ love of reading and libraries through art.

To participate, kids can visit their local library to pick up an entry form, or download the form online.

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road.

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

For more information and to download, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Bookmark-Contest.

Entry forms can be submitted in person, by mail, or online via submission form, and must be received by Oct. 21.

This year’s contest is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Library Foundation.

