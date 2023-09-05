header image

1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
| Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023
Los Angeles County Library Foundation

Los Angeles County Library’s 44th Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity is now accepting entries through Oct. 21.

Kids and teens are encouraged to let their imagination shine using original designs to draw, paint, or create their own bookmark. Each of the Library’s 85 locations will select one winner from four categories— Kindergarten through Grade 2, Grades 3 through 5, Grades 6 through 8 and Grades 9 through 12 who will be recognized at their library.

This includes the Castaic Library and Stevenson Ranch Library in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The winning bookmarks from each library will be shared with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, who will select countywide winners from each category that reside in their district. These winners will see their bookmark design professionally printed and distributed across all 85 Los Angeles County Library locations.

Los Angeles County residents and schools are encouraged to participate in the contest, which highlights the wonder and importance of books and reading and challenges parents, educators and librarians to nurture kids’ love of reading and libraries through art.

To participate, kids can visit their local library to pick up an entry form, or download the form online.

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road.

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

For more information and to download, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Bookmark-Contest.

Entry forms can be submitted in person, by mail, or online via submission form, and must be received by Oct. 21.

This year’s contest is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Library Foundation.
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks

Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023
Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 27-29: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike

Oct. 27-29: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a "Let's Go To The Circus" Castaic Lake Haunted Hike, Oct. 27 - 29.
FULL STORY...

Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors

Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 232 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Los Angeles County Library’s 44th Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity is now accepting entries through Oct. 21.
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host Parenting in the Digital Age, a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 4 - Sunday, Sept. 10.
Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
College of the Canyons volleyball is the No. 23 ranked program in the state according to the first California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 poll released on Monday, Sept. 4.
Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park
Join Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary as it hosts a Casino & Cocktails fundraiser event on Friday, Sept. 22 to benefit Mission Opera and the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 23 for the 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament, hosted at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is offering business owners, community members and parents an opportunity to participate as "Principal for a Day" on Friday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala
This year, Santa Clarita Artists Association's annual Art Classic Gala will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the Cedar Hall Ballroom at The Centre. 
Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala
Mustangs Open 2023 XC Season with Strong Start
The Master's University cross country teams began their season Saturday morning with a record-breaking performance at the Mark Covert Invitational hosted by Cal State-Fullerton at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea, Calif.
Mustangs Open 2023 XC Season with Strong Start
Oct. 27-29: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a "Let's Go To The Circus" Castaic Lake Haunted Hike, Oct. 27 - 29.
Oct. 27-29: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Titania K9 Fund is holding its annual "An Evening with Therapy Dogs from Children's Hospital Los Angeles" Sunday, Sept. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Hart and Main in Downtown Newhall. 
Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Cougars Comeback Bid Halted, Falls to Citrus 34-28
It was a tale of two halves for College of the Canyons in its 2023 season opener vs. Citrus College on Saturday night.
Cougars Comeback Bid Halted, Falls to Citrus 34-28
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
Santa Clarita-based Aethia Outdoors, an innovative outdoor sports company that tackles the hurdles commonly plaguing the world of adventure sports, introduces NIMBL, the world’s first folding foam surfboard.
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open
Applications are now open at The Master’s University for the fall 2024 semester.
TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open
Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally
We welcome in the cooler weather of the fall season and the opportunity for our community to volunteer for the popular Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo.
Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
