L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2 new additional deaths and 128 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county.

One individual was older than 65 with underlying health conditions from Glendale, and the other individual between 30-50, from a location that is still under investigation.

To date, Public Health has identified 536 cases across all areas in LA County including seven deaths. As of Monday, 90 positive cases have been hospitalized.

Over the last 48 hours there have been 199 new cases.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.

Because there are positive cases across the entire county, the public should not think one location is safer than another. Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of investigations.

Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of each and every person lost to COVID-19, and we send our sincere condolences to their families and friends,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase over the last 48 hours and sadly, we expect positive case counts to rise dramatically over the next three weeks,” she said. “Social distancing is our best tool against this pandemic and it is critical that all residents obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order. Assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Staying six feet away from others and limiting all non-essential activities outside our homes is the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. If you are ill with even mild illness, please stay isolated from others for at least 7 days until you are fever and symptom-free for 3 days.”

On March 21, Public Health issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile elements in the March 19 Health Officer Order necessary to be consistent with the Governor’s Order.

The enhanced Order prohibits all gatherings and events and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that should remain closed.

The Order can be found online here.

UPDATE: Hiking trails in LA County will be closed. You may walk/run in your neighborhood for fresh air and exercise. Stay *at least* 6 feet away from others when you leave home.

Locations were cases have occurred:

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases: 536

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas): 516*

— Long Beach: 17

— Pasadena: 3

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17: 9

18 to 40: 217

41 to 65: 198

over 65: 92

Investigation

Hospitalization and Death (among Investigated Cases)

Hospitalized (Ever): 90

Deaths: 7

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Agoura Hills: 1

Alhambra: 4

Altadena: 5

Arcadia: 3

Athens: 1

Baldwin Hills: 3

Bellflower: 3

Beverlywood: 7

Beverly Hills: 12

Boyle Heights: 5

Brentwood: 27

Burbank: 2

Calabasas: 3

Canoga Park: 2

Carson: 6

Castaic: 1

Century City: 4

Century Palms/Cove: 1

Cerritos: 2

Cloverdale/Cochran: 1

Compton: 1

Covina: 1

Crestview: 6

Culver City: 5

Del Rey: 2

Diamond Bar: 2

Downtown: 2

Eagle Rock: 2

East Hollywood: 1

East Los Angeles: 2

Echo Park: 2

El Segundo: 1

Encino: 10

Exposition Park: 1

Florence: 1

Gardena: 1

Glendale: 9

Glendora: 1

Granada Hills: 5

Hancock Park: 6

Hawthorne: 3

Hollywood: 14

Hollywood Hills: 7

Hyde Park: 1

Inglewood: 3

Koreatown: 3

La Canada Flintridge: 2

La Mirada: 3

La Verne: 2

Lake Balboa: 2

Lakewood: 1

Lancaster: 7

Lawndale: 2

Lomita: 8

Los Feliz: 1

Lynwood: 2

Manhattan Beach: 9

Mar Vista: 6

Melrose: 19

Miracle Mile: 5

Monterey Park: 3

North Hollywood: 9

Northridge: 1

Pacific Palisades: 8

Palms: 2

Paramount: 2

Park La Brea: 6

Playa Vista: 3

Rancho Palos Verdes: 1

Redondo Beach: 5

Reseda: 3

San Dimas: 1

San Fernando: 1

San Pedro: 2

Santa Clarita: 7

Santa Monica: 12

Santa Monica Mountains: 2

Sherman Oaks: 8

Silverlake: 4

South El Monte: 1

South Gate: 1

South Pasadena: 3

South Whittier: 3

Stevenson Ranch: 2

Studio City: 7

Sun Valley: 2

Sunland: 1

Sylmar: 1

Tarzana: 8

Temple: 1

Torrance: 4

Tujunga: 1

University Park: 1

Valley Glen: 7

Van Nuys: 4

Venice: 7

Vermont Knolls: 1

Vermont Vista: 1

Vernon Central: 1

Walnut: 1

West Adams: 1

West Covina: 1

West Hills: 4

West Hollywood: 19

West Los Angeles: 3

West Vernon: 2

Westchester: 3

Westlake: 1

Westwood: 6

Whittier: 2

Wilmington: 3

Winnetka: 1

Woodland Hills: 7

– Under Investigation: 38

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; 12 previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

Public Health has also issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer.

Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen.

Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part by adhering to the order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.