L.A. County Probation Department Launches College, Career Pathway Program

The Los Angeles County Probation Department has launched a new College and Career Pathway Program aimed at providing second chances for justice-involved youth.

This program offers youth aged 16 to 18 the opportunity to explore education and career options, in lieu of a criminal record.

“Los Angeles County Probation is proud to partner with our county colleagues to create educational pathways for youth,” said Chief Probation Officer Viera-Rosa. “This program gives them access to higher education, opening doors to more opportunities and career paths, while laying the groundwork for successful and productive futures.”

“The CCPP provides a transformative alternative for youth accused of a crime. Rather than dealing with a criminal record, these young individuals will have the opportunity to pursue education and career goals, equipping them with the tools needed to build a brighter future,”District Attorney George Gascón said. “My office is dedicated to addressing the root causes of crime and breaking the cycle that often traps our youth in the justice system.”

“For many justice-involved youth, traditional education has failed them. CCPP is about changing the course of a young person’s life by providing an alternative,” said Ricardo D. García, the Los Angeles County Public Defender. “It is an opportunity to gain education and career skills, and to break the cycle that often leads deeper into the system. Where other institutions have fallen short, we are committed to giving our youth the opportunity and hope to build a brighter future.”

“This program reflects the Los Angeles Community College District’s commitment to serving every member of our community, regardless of the challenges they’ve faced,” said Sara Hernandez, 2nd Vice President of the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees. “By providing an educational pathway at all nine of our colleges, we are creating a system of support that reaches beyond the classroom, offering young people the chance to become educated, employable, and empowered members of society.”

The college pathway program allows youth to work toward a college certificate or degree as an alternative to a criminal record. The Los Angeles County Probation Department, in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, and Superior Court, will evaluate each case to determine eligibility based on factors such as the nature of the offense, gang affiliations, and the potential benefits of support services and a new educational environment. Once selected, participants will be placed in one of nine community college programs, where they will be required to attend and complete coursework. Charges against them will be suspended while they actively participate, and upon successful completion, they may qualify for case dismissal.

In addition to their education, participants will receive career counseling, access to support services, financial aid, tutoring, and the opportunity to join student clubs.

“The College and Career Pathway Program offers a vital alternative to detention by providing youth with a pathway to higher education,” said Jesus Corral, Probation Senior Director of Training and Education. “This collaborative initiative creates life-changing opportunities, fosters education, and helps reduce recidivism by addressing the underlying causes of behavior through learning and skill-building.”

This program is a collaboration between the Probation department, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Superior Court and Los Angeles Mission College.

