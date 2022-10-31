L.A. County Seeks Arts Panelists to Review Grants

The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is looking for panelists with diverse backgrounds, experiences and skills to serve on panels that review grants for arts organizations and select artists for special projects.

If you are an artist, community member, arts administrator, educator, or funder, consider taking part. Nominate yourself or someone you know by filling out a brief questionnaire here.

The form allows you to nominate up to four panelists for one or more programs. If you want to nominate more than four individuals, you may use the same link to provide additional nominations.

Individuals who have pending grant applications with the Department of Arts and Culture are prohibited from serving on panels that review those applications.

For more information, visit the L.A. County Dept. of Arts and Culture.

