L.A. County Seeks Arts Panelists to Review Grants

The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is looking for panelists with diverse backgrounds, experiences and skills to serve on panels that review grants for arts organizations and select artists for special projects.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 27 deaths and 2,540 new cases countywide.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
To confront the problems they encounter, communities band together to solve for them. Coco Moms, Inc. plans to do just that during the inaugural Ujima Gala to be held Dec. 2 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The City of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
SoCalGas continues to construct the replacement of a major gas line along westbound Magic Mountain Parkway between Citrus Street and Fairways/Avignon Drive. In order to expedite this project, there will be construction during the day and night starting Friday, Oct. 28, involving road and lane closures.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sascha Marcellin (women's soccer) and Cole Bullock (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 17-22.
