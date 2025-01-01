L.A. County Supes Will Vote on Motion to Honor Former President Jimmy Carter with Countywide Day of Mourning

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis have introduced a motion to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, a Day of Mourning across Los Angeles County in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

United States President Biden recently proclaimed January 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning, ordering the closure of federal government offices as a mark of respect for the late President Carter. Barger and Solis’ motion aligns Los Angeles County with this federal observance, following the precedent set in 2018 when the Board honored the late President George H.W. Bush with a similar action.

“President Jimmy Carter’s lifelong commitment to public service, human rights, and global peace exemplified the highest ideals of leadership,” said Chair Kathryn Barger. “It’s fitting that Los Angeles County joins the nation in paying tribute to his extraordinary legacy by observing a Day of Mourning.”

The motion calls for the closure of all non-emergency and non-essential County offices, agencies, and entities on Jan. 9, 2025, allowing County employees and residents to reflect on President Carter’s contributions to the nation. Essential services, including public safety and emergency operations, will continue uninterrupted as determined by individual County Department Heads.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on this motion at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024.

For more information about the upcoming Board meeting or to provide public comment, visit bos.lacounty.gov/board- meeting-agendas.

