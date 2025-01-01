header image

January 1
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
L.A. County Supes Will Vote on Motion to Honor Former President Jimmy Carter with Countywide Day of Mourning
| Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Water drop


Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis have introduced a motion to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, a Day of Mourning across Los Angeles County in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

United States President Biden recently proclaimed January 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning, ordering the closure of federal government offices as a mark of respect for the late President Carter. Barger and Solis’ motion aligns Los Angeles County with this federal observance, following the precedent set in 2018 when the Board honored the late President George H.W. Bush with a similar action.

“President Jimmy Carter’s lifelong commitment to public service, human rights, and global peace exemplified the highest ideals of leadership,” said Chair Kathryn Barger. “It’s fitting that Los Angeles County joins the nation in paying tribute to his extraordinary legacy by observing a Day of Mourning.”

The motion calls for the closure of all non-emergency and non-essential County offices, agencies, and entities on Jan. 9, 2025, allowing County employees and residents to reflect on President Carter’s contributions to the nation. Essential services, including public safety and emergency operations, will continue uninterrupted as determined by individual County Department Heads.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on this motion at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024.

For more information about the upcoming Board meeting or to provide public comment, visit bos.lacounty.gov/board-meeting-agendas.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year's Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proudly highlights her top accomplishments of 2024, showcasing her dedication to the residents of the Fifth District and Los Angeles County. 
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
The California Department of Public Health has launched "Take Space to Pause," a statewide campaign made for teens and by teens that will focus on reducing self-stigma surrounding youth mental health challenges and promoting positive ways to seek help.
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets Monarch Raw Pet Food sold at several farmers markets in California due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. A house cat that consumed this product has been confirmed H5 bird flu positive.
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year's Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Jan. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7 starting at 6 p.m.
Jan. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Stanton
In its first action since the Christmas break and last before the start of conference play, The Master's University men's basketball team won an exhibition game over the Stanton Elks 93-62 Monday night, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Stanton
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Heroes of Color and The Hart School District will host the "Jr. ARTrepreneurs" Student Art Exhibition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Canyon Theatre Guild will begin performances of West Side Story, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the 13th annual Polar Plunge and what better way to ring in the New Year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Parenting for Prevention will host a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and a presentation by Clear Behavioral Health, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Golden Valley High School.
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Join the city of Santa Clarita each month for guided Community Hikes led by city staff at different trailheads and parks.
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 9 from noon-1 p.m. that will introduce participants to state, L.A. county, city of L.A. and federal business certifications.
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel "Ramona."
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
With the new year beginning, it’s a great time to create personal goals and embrace a fresh start that encourages health and happiness.
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
The Master's University women's basketball team set a program record with 74 rebounds in its 119-62 win over Lincoln University Saturday night, Dec. 28 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
