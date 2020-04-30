[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

L.A. County Thursday: 23,182 Cases, 1,111 Deaths; 478 SCV Cases
Thursday, Apr 30, 2020

la county coronavisrus covid-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 COVID-19. Thirty-five people who died were over the age of 65 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Thirty-five people had underlying health conditions including 29 people over the age of 65 years old, four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and six deaths by the City of Pasadena.

Santa Clarita Valley Update
Of the 478 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 362

Val Verde: 39

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 23

Castaic: 20

Stevenson Ranch: 16

Acton: 8

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 5

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 3

Agua Dulce: 1

Elizabeth Lake 1

Henry Mayo Thursday Update

Of the 748 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 142 tested positive, 618 were negative, 10 are pending and 14 patients are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.

Other discrepancies in the numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, he said.

The number of discharged COVID-19 patients is now 47, Moody said. There have been four deaths at the hospital to date.

To date, Public Health has identified 23,182 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 1,111 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,020 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 36 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. As of today, 4,813 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for almost 146,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“Many in L.A. County are mourning loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19. Our community is very much with you, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for all residents to have access to both testing and medical care. If you need a medical provider, please call 211, and they will connect you to providers in your community. At the first sign of symptoms, those with underlying health conditions need to call their provider.”

L.A. County residents continue to observe the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and their adherence has slowed the spread of COVID-19. As Public Health plans on relaxing some of the previsions of the Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and take infection control precautions. Increased interactions between L.A. County residents and workers can increase the risk and rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community. The goal is to make it safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click here.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick. The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.
A new report released by finance website WalletHub ranks Santa Clarita as No. 17 on its list of large U.S. cities hardest hit by unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO –The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 48,917 confirmed cases and 1,982 deaths.
The Polka Dot Roadshow, a mercantile and art fair held in Santa Clarita, has opened its applications early. Payments can be sent in anytime between Friday, May 1, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
The Valley Industry Association welcomes Alison Lindemann for its virtual Motivational Monday, May 4, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., via Zoom.
A new report released by finance website WalletHub ranks Santa Clarita as No. 17 on its list of large U.S. cities hardest hit by unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO –The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 48,917 confirmed cases and 1,982 deaths.
The Greatest Generation brought prosperity to our doorstep. Unfortunately, these same older adults statistically have a higher coronavirus mortality rate than the general population.
College of the Canyons defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich is the 10th member of the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to sign on with a four-year program after committing to North Carolina Central University (NCCU) last week.
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested two men for allegedly stealing mail from a Saugus neighborhood. The following report is from the Station's social media page.
On Wednesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies from the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) were checking several homeless encampments in the area to offer homeless people temporary housing, supplies, masks, and distribute informational fliers related to COVID 19 precautions.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new portal to help parents, including essential workers and vulnerable families, find safe, reliable and accessible child care options.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a new food assistance program for children throughout the state who are living in households struggling with food insecurity.
The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15.
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
With COVID-19, not seeing a patient, yet communicating though telemedicine is a necessity. There can be limitations, so patients and healthcare professionals must be aware it is not perfect.
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' proposed budget for 2020-2021 falls $400 million short of the $3.9 billion requested by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
The Medical Director of Los Angeles County's Emergency Medical Services Agency has expanded the scope of practice for first-responders including emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs, and paramedics to aid in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths from the disease, with 467 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California has had 46,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,887 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
May is both Bicycle Safety Month and Motorcycle Safety Month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department authorities encourage residents look out for one another while practicing social distancing measures while out walking, driving or riding their bikes or motorcycles.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday he is working with leaders from California and the nation to study the questions that must be answered, and what measures must be in place, before schools can safely reopen as early as July.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will launch a new weekly webinar series, "Scaling Up: Back2Business," on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
Developer Pardee Homes will begin a project to install a sanitary sewer pipe under southbound Sierra Highway, from Sarabande Lane to Soledad Canyon Road starting Monday, May 4.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced new initiatives to help Californians combat food insecurity while also supporting the farm industry, which has been devastated by COVID-19.
