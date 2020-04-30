L.A. County Thursday: 23,182 Cases, 1,111 Deaths; 478 SCV Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of 2019 COVID-19. Thirty-five people who died were over the age of 65 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Thirty-five people had underlying health conditions including 29 people over the age of 65 years old, four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and six deaths by the City of Pasadena.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

Of the 478 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 362

Val Verde: 39

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 23

Castaic: 20

Stevenson Ranch: 16

Acton: 8

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 5

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 3

Agua Dulce: 1

Elizabeth Lake 1

Henry Mayo Thursday Update

Of the 748 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 142 tested positive, 618 were negative, 10 are pending and 14 patients are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.

Other discrepancies in the numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, he said.

The number of discharged COVID-19 patients is now 47, Moody said. There have been four deaths at the hospital to date.

To date, Public Health has identified 23,182 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 1,111 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,020 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 36 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. As of today, 4,813 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for almost 146,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“Many in L.A. County are mourning loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19. Our community is very much with you, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for all residents to have access to both testing and medical care. If you need a medical provider, please call 211, and they will connect you to providers in your community. At the first sign of symptoms, those with underlying health conditions need to call their provider.”

L.A. County residents continue to observe the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and their adherence has slowed the spread of COVID-19. As Public Health plans on relaxing some of the previsions of the Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and take infection control precautions. Increased interactions between L.A. County residents and workers can increase the risk and rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community. The goal is to make it safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click here.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick. The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.