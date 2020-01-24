[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
| Friday, Jan 24, 2020
affordable rental housing - Aerial view of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County. | Photo: Mqarshall Astor/Wikimedia Commons. american indian
Aerial view of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County. | Photo: Marshall Astor/Wikimedia Commons.

 

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for 10 affordable multi-family rental housing development projects selected through the No Place Like Home Program Notice of Funding Availability Round 2019-1.

The 10 projects will receive a total of $100,200,000 in NPLH funds.

On April 30, 2019, the Los Angeles County Development Authority, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, issued its first NPLH NOFA in the amount of $207 million.

While an initial amount of $207 million was made available, more than $500 million in project funding was requested for 68 projects. After the completion of technical review, the LACDA recommended a total of 58 projects to receive funding to the LACDA’s Board of Commissioners, which will increase the county’s supply of affordable supportive housing by 3,600 units.

Of the 58 rental housing projects recommended, a total of 36 projects have been approved, including the most recent 10 of which will create a total of 821 units, consisting of 448 for households who are homeless, chronically homeless, or at-risk of chronic homelessness with a mental illness or emotionally disturbed child or adolescent; 227 for chronically homeless households; 56 for homeless households; 45 for general low-income families and seniors; 20 for homeless seniors; 12 for non-NPLH mentally ill homeless households; and 13 for onsite managers.

Following the recent Board action, Emilio Salas, LACDA’s Acting Executive Director said, “With the support of the Board and the ongoing investments of local and State funding, we will continue to increase the housing stock so that valuable members of our County, including families, veterans, and seniors, will have quality housing that they can afford.”

The total NPLH Program funding allocation to Los Angeles County will be approximately $700 million, with the total allocation based on the results of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point-in-Time homeless count.
All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, LACDA Public Information Officer, at 626586-1762.
%d bloggers like this: