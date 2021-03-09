LACoFD to Honor 10th Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) will mark the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami by participating in a virtual webinar, “Be Prepared! Lessons Learned on Readiness and Resilience.”

Hosted by the Love to Nippon Project, a panel of experts will be joined by a survivor of the 9.0 earthquake to share how to best prepare for and survive a natural disaster. Experts will also discuss the recovery and rebuilding efforts occurring in Japan.

Following the webinar, the Love to Nippon Project will host a commemoration program, entitled Words of Love and Prayers to Japan, to remember the victims of the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami.

In 2011, the LACoFD immediately deployed members of its highly skilled urban search and rescue team, USA-2, to assist with the extensive rescue and recovery efforts that resulted from the deadly earthquake and tsunami. Since that time, the LACoFD and Love to Nippon have collaborated yearly to ensure residents everywhere are prepared for emergencies and disasters.

The webinar will be emceed by Yuko Kaifu, President of Japan House LA, and moderated by ABC7 News Anchor David Ono. Featured speakers include:

– The Honorable Kimiaki Toda, Mayor, City of Ofunato, Iwate, Japan

– Masako Unoura, Founder, Love to Nippon Project

– Lucy Jones, Founder, Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society

– Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby

– CalOES Deputy Chief Larry Collins

– Kevin McGowan, Director, Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management

Webinar information:

Webinar: Wednesday, March 10, 5:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Commemoration: Wednesday, March 10, 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

To register for the complimentary webinar and commemoration program, click [here].

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation supports lifesaving programs throughout the region. To be a part of the Foundation team, learn more, or donate, visit SupportLACountyFire.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...