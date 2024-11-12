header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 12
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024

They made it hard on themselves, but The Master’s University’s women’s volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors in the final match of the season to win the GSAC Women’s Volleyball regular season championship on Friday, Nov. 8.

The Lady Mustangs (18-6, 12-2) lost the first set 22-25 and trailed in the second set before coming back and taking it 26-24. That gave them the momentum to grab the final two sets 25-17 and 25-22.

The regular season championship is the first for TMU since 2018.

“It was a team effort,” said TMU Head Coach Annett Davis. “We have been working hard to be a unit, to push each other at practice, to not be selfish, and play with the Lord, for Him and each other. We are thankful to finish the regular season in first.”

The first set started well enough, with TMU jumping out to a 4-0 lead. But the Warriors went on a 9-2 run to open up a 9-6 lead. After three consecutive points tied it at 9-9, another run by LPU, this one 8-3, put the Warriors up by five. They were able to ride that cushion to take the three-point set win.

The Master’s again jumped out to an early lead in set two, this time 8-4. And again Life Pacific went on another run, this time 7-1 to go up by two. TMU fought back, and after trading leads the teams found themselves tied at 14-14. The Lady Mustangs went on a 6-3 run to go up by three, only to see the Warriors chip away and chip away until it was tied 24-24. But a Ruby Duncan kill and an LPU attack error gave TMU the win to tie it at a set apiece.

Again it was the Lady Mustangs riding that wave of momentum and jumping out to an early lead, only this time the Warriors could not mount a comeback. The lead was as great as 24-13, and after LPU scored four straight, another Duncan kill won the set for The Master’s.

The final set was a carbon copy of the others, with TMU jumping out to a 7-2 lead. Again the Warriors went on a 5-1 run, only to be answered by a 6-0 run by the Lady Mustangs to go up 14-7. A desperate attempt at the end of the set saw Life Pacific get to within two at 24-22, but a kill by Grace Colburn sealed the set, the match, and the championship in favor of The Master’s.

Colburn finished with a career high 25 kills while hitting .321 for the match. Right behind her was Ruby Duncan with 20 kills and an even better .486 hitting percentage.

Kate Wagner finished with 36 assists and Timberlie Miller added 16. Andrea Barrera tallied four blocks and Sierra Hale totaled 16 digs.

At this writing, The Master’s will host the semifinals of the GSAC Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 12 against No. 4-seed Embry-Riddle. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
