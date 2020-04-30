[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop
Deputy David March
LASD Spotlights Bicycle, Motorcycle Safety During May
Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
bicycle safety

May is both Bicycle Safety Month and Motorcycle Safety Month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department authorities encourage residents look out for one another while practicing social distancing measures while out walking, driving or riding their bikes or motorcycles.

“Biking is a great way to get fresh air and exercise, but keep in mind others are staying at home too and have the same idea,” Sergeant Robert Hill said.

“While we should be staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand people need to get out once in a while and run essential errands,” Hill said.

“Don’t let safety on the road go by the wayside, whether you are on two wheels or four,” he said. “It’s important to keep you and your family safe by remaining aware of your surroundings even though there’s less vehicular traffic.”

LASD suggests the following bicycle safety tips:

* Always wear a helmet and never ride impaired.

* Follow social distancing measures and maintain at least six feet of physical space between other riders and those out walking.

* Be seen: wear brightly colored clothing and have bike lights handy (front white light and rear red flashing light or reflectors)

* Use hand signals when turning or stopping.

* Rules of the road still apply: Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

* Keep outside trips to a minimum; they should only be to get essential items or exercise.

motorcycle safety

LASD deputies will conduct motorcycle safety enforcement operations throughout the county during May designed to educate motorcyclists and drivers on the rules of the road.

With nearly 900,000 registered motorcycles in the state, many road users are going places without the same protections as drivers. Motorcycle riders are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than vehicle occupants.

To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving in your car or riding a motorcycle:

Drivers

* Always check twice for motorcycles. Both your mirrors and blind spots.

* Use your signal when changing lanes.

* Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

* When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.

Motorcyclists

* Always wear a DOT-compliant helmet and protective gear like gloves and leather clothing.

* Consider adding reflective tape to your clothing to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

* Keep your lights on at all times, even during the day.

* Don’t assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.

Lastly, never drive/ride under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Remember, we are all in this together, even if we are told to stay apart.

Funding for the bicycle and motorcycle safety programs are provided by grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Villanueva: Supes’ 2020-2021 LASD Budget Short by $400 Million

Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' proposed budget for 2020-2021 falls $400 million short of the $3.9 billion requested by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
L.A. County Expands Duties of Medical First-Responders

Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
The Medical Director of Los Angeles County's Emergency Medical Services Agency has expanded the scope of practice for first-responders including emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs, and paramedics to aid in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases

Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths from the disease, with 467 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD Spotlights Bicycle, Motorcycle Safety During May

Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
May is both Bicycle Safety Month and Motorcycle Safety Month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department authorities encourage residents look out for one another while practicing social distancing measures while out walking, driving or riding their bikes or motorcycles.
EBT Card Now OK for Food Purchases Online at Walmart, Amazon

Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
As of Tuesday, CalFresh recipients may now use their EBT card to buy groceries online at Walmart and Amazon for home delivery.
Perfecting Telemedicine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
With COVID-19, not seeing a patient, yet communicating though telemedicine is a necessity. There can be limitations, so patients and healthcare professionals must be aware it is not perfect.
COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3-D Face Shields
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
Villanueva: Supes’ 2020-2021 LASD Budget Short by $400 Million
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' proposed budget for 2020-2021 falls $400 million short of the $3.9 billion requested by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
L.A. County Expands Duties of Medical First-Responders
The Medical Director of Los Angeles County's Emergency Medical Services Agency has expanded the scope of practice for first-responders including emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs, and paramedics to aid in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths from the disease, with 467 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California Wednesday: 46,500 Cases, 1,887 Deaths
California has had 46,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,887 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
LASD Spotlights Bicycle, Motorcycle Safety During May
May is both Bicycle Safety Month and Motorcycle Safety Month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department authorities encourage residents look out for one another while practicing social distancing measures while out walking, driving or riding their bikes or motorcycles.
Thurmond Seeks Answers Before Reopening California Schools Early
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday he is working with leaders from California and the nation to study the questions that must be answered, and what measures must be in place, before schools can safely reopen as early as July.
Chamber, SCVEDC to Host ‘Scaling Up: Back2Business’ Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will launch a new weekly webinar series, "Scaling Up: Back2Business," on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4
Developer Pardee Homes will begin a project to install a sanitary sewer pipe under southbound Sierra Highway, from Sarabande Lane to Soledad Canyon Road starting Monday, May 4.
Newsom Expands Programs, Adds Initiatives to Combat Food Insecurity
Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced new initiatives to help Californians combat food insecurity while also supporting the farm industry, which has been devastated by COVID-19.
EBT Card Now OK for Food Purchases Online at Walmart, Amazon
As of Tuesday, CalFresh recipients may now use their EBT card to buy groceries online at Walmart and Amazon for home delivery.
COC Faculty, Students Zoom Into Remote Learning
“I’ll show it to you on the screen,” Bernardo Feldman said as he held up a piece of paper with handwritten music notes to the computer screen on Zoom.
Newsom May Reopen Schools Early to Counter Lost Learning
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state is mulling ways to make up for lost time and may reopen schools as early as July, even as the nation marks a grim milestone with 1 million known coronavirus cases.
Feds to Audit Companies Taking More Than $2M in COVID-19 Relief
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced plans Tuesday to conduct a full audit of the largest recipients of emergency small business loans through a COVID-19 relief program.
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
No Shortage of Chromebooks for Hart District Students
According to news stories published across the State of California, hundreds of thousands of students are without any device that is required for Distance Learning as a result of novel coronavirus campus closures.
Loved One Hospitalized? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Here are some questions you should ask doctors or nurses on the phone when your loved one is hospitalized.
Haddad: Valencia Developer Looking to Attract Healthcare Businesses
As the COVID-19 crisis sparks increased demand and innovation in the healthcare industry, Five Point Holdings LLC is telling healthcare businesses to "Come Home to Valencia."
Barger Calls for Action Plan to Relax Safer at Home Orders
Supervisor Kathryn Barger authored a motion that guides the directors of Public Health, Health Services, Mental Health and other appropriate departments to develop an action plan detailing measures needed to contain COVID-19 and outlining the prerequisites for relaxing the Safer at Home Public Health Order.
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 45,031 confirmed cases and 1,809 deaths.
L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of COVID-19.
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM.
Barger Unveils Framework for County’s Economic Recovery
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion, co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis and unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, that outlines the framework for economic recovery and development in Los Angeles County following the COVID-19 pandemic.
