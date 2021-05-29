header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 28
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Gradual Reopening of Research Access Represents First Step in Resuming On-Site Services
| Friday, May 28, 2021
library of congress to reopen four reading rooms
Starting June 1, reading room access will be available by appointment only for three hours at a time during limited hours between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday in the Law Library, Geography and Map, Manuscript, and Newspaper and Current Periodical reading rooms. Photo Courtesy of the Library of Congress.

Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the Library of Congress will reopen four reading rooms to allow research access for a limited number of registered readers by appointment only, announced the Library.

This represents the first step in the Library’s plan to gradually resume on-site public services and access, while incorporating proven health and safety policies and procedures. The Library expects to resume additional reading room services as conditions allow, followed by a return of limited, ticketed public access to Library buildings this summer.

“We are excited to welcome the public back to America’s library in a deliberate way, ensuring that health and safety come first,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “We hope that by first offering appointment-based access to reading rooms, followed by timed, ticketed entry for the public later this year, we can safely and responsibly begin to share the great physical assets of the Library with the American people once again.”

Initially, reading room access will be available by appointment only for three hours at a time during limited hours between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday in the Law Library, Geography and Map, Manuscript, and Newspaper and Current Periodical reading rooms. Once those services are established and working well, additional reading rooms will begin to re-open for appointment-based services in several phases. Updates on available reading rooms will be posted on the Library’s Pandemic Information for Researchers page.

Once these reading rooms re-open, the Library’s temporary Electronic Resource Center, which offered researchers access to rights restricted digital content and other licensed electronic resources on-site during the pandemic, will no longer be available; however these electronic resources will be available in the reading rooms that are opening.

Those interested in using one of the available reading rooms can contact the specific reading room by phone or use the Library’s Ask-a-Librarian service to make appointment requests. Users who do not have current reader cards must complete the online pre-registration form before coming to the Library for a reading room appointment. When arriving at the Library, all guests must show their appointment confirmation and a current reader card or proof of reader card pre-registration.

While in Library buildings, all researchers and visitors will be required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth and fits snuggly against the sides of the face, and to follow social distancing policies, regardless of vaccination status. The Library also requires compliance with health screening protocols, which may be modified as conditions change. These may include temperature checks and responses to questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. The Library’s enhanced health and safety protocols apply to everyone in Library buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Researchers will receive more information about current required health and safety policies when they make their appointments.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Library continues to make many Library resources and events available remotely through loc.gov, Ask a Librarian and Congress.gov.

About the Library of Congress
The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world — both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov; access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at congress.gov; and register creative works of authorship at copyright.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
Friday, May 28, 2021
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials have transported at least a half-dozen inmates from facilities at Pitchess Detention Center this week for suspected overdoses, several of which Sheriff Alex Villanueva hailed as a success for his “Naloxone Custody Pilot Project” on social media.
FULL STORY...
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Friday, May 28, 2021
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the Library of Congress will reopen four reading rooms to allow research access for a limited number of registered readers by appointment only, the Library announced today.
FULL STORY...
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
Friday, May 28, 2021
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain pleaded no contest to two of the 12 charges against him as part of a plea deal that includes more than two years of prison time and a 10-year restraining order.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials have transported at least a half-dozen inmates from facilities at Pitchess Detention Center this week for suspected overdoses, several of which Sheriff Alex Villanueva hailed as a success for his “Naloxone Custody Pilot Project” on social media.
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service
The L.A. County Library announced it will reopen an additional 21 libraries and 3 bookmobiles, including the Santa Clarita Valley Bookmobile, for select in-person services beginning the week of June 7, as Los Angeles County continues to operate in the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the Library of Congress will reopen four reading rooms to allow research access for a limited number of registered readers by appointment only, the Library announced today.
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain pleaded no contest to two of the 12 charges against him as part of a plea deal that includes more than two years of prison time and a 10-year restraining order.
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 300 for First Time in LA County; 27,941 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 12 new deaths and 229 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,941 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 300 for First Time in LA County; 27,941 Total SCV Cases
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Castaic Union School District Welcomes New Northlake Hills Principal
The Board of Trustees at Castaic Union School District unanimously approved the appointment of its new principal, Lisa Loscos, at Northlake Hills Elementary School during Thursday's special board meeting.
Castaic Union School District Welcomes New Northlake Hills Principal
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through August 31, 2021 allowing commercial drivers to continue to deliver essential products and supplies.
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August
June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, June 4, through September 12.
June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita
State Senators Announce $1 Billion Wildfire-Prevention Package, Legislation
A group of seven state senators announced Thursday their “Blueprint for a Fire Safe California,” which includes 11 pieces of legislation and a $1 billion budget package geared toward wildfire preparedness and prevention.
State Senators Announce $1 Billion Wildfire-Prevention Package, Legislation
June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents
The city of Santa Clarita announced it will hold a free Tire Collection Event on Saturday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot where all L.A. County Residents are welcome to dispose of their used tires.
June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 28, through next Thursday, June 3, at all the Los Angeles County-run vaccination sites, L.A. city sites and the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine or bringing a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the Los Angeles Kings or the L.A. Galaxy.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
CHP’s K-9 Unit Assists in Discovering Approximately 10 Pounds of Meth
A K-9 unit working with officers from the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office helped in the discovery of approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday.
CHP’s K-9 Unit Assists in Discovering Approximately 10 Pounds of Meth
Steel Sculptures Coming to New Canyon Country Community Center
The Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday a $60,000 budget for three sculptures at the new Canyon Country Community Center.
Steel Sculptures Coming to New Canyon Country Community Center
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Announces Showcase Winners
Santa Clarita Sister Cities is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase – Donnah Moon from West Ranch High School for Art, Lizbet Herrera from Bowman High School for Photography, Sophia Rostamo from Saugus High School for Essay, DongChan Im from Valencia High School for Poetry, Danielle Sligh from Hart High School for Original Music, and Emma Reed from Canyon High School for Reinterpreted Music.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Announces Showcase Winners
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
The National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
A vehicle drove over the side of a bridge on Soledad Canyon Road near Agua Dulce Canyon Road early Thursday morning.
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic.
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.
June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Memorial Day is the traditional start to the summer travel season, and this weekend California’s roadways will likely be bustling with activity.
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
%d bloggers like this: