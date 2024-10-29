Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO

Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, welcomes Dr. Chioma Ikonte as Chief Science Officer, where she leads Lief’s Innovation, Product Design, Development, Project Management, Quality and Regulatory Affairs.

Ikonte will also be a panelist with other industry experts in a special SupplySide Stage discussion, 12:45-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at SupplySide West booth #5764, being held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, 3950 South Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119.

An industry leader, Ikonte joins Lief with over 20 years of experience in nutritional supplements. In her CSO role at Lief, among other strategic initiatives, she will shape the direction of scientific and research efforts while ensuring that the highest standards of quality and excellence are upheld. Prior to Lief, Ikonte was VP of R&D for Melaleuca, responsible for their supplements, foods and oral OTC drugs. Ikonte has a doctorate in pharmaceutical sciences from University of Southern California. Her position will be based in Lief’s Valencia, California Headquarters.

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Chioma to Lief as Chief Science Officer and to our growing C-level leadership team of seasoned industry experts,” said Adel Villalobos, CEO and Founder of Lief. “In planning for this new CSO role, we wanted a visionary leader with a strong nutritional background and a proven track record of driving scientific excellence and innovation, all of which Chioma embodies and more. Chioma’s breadth of scientific and technical acumen will allow her to implement a Quality-by-Design approach within our organization and her exceptional leadership style will also better position Lief for further growth and expansion throughout our industry.”

“I am excited to join Lief at this pivotal moment in the journey towards strengthening its position as an iconic manufacturing partner in driving product innovation within the supplement and wellness industries,” said Chioma Ikonte. “Passionate about Quality by Design and building leadership at every level, I am thrilled to partner with other functional leaders and the entire team to deliver excellence to our brand partners.”

Please visit for more info at https://west.supplysideshow.com/en/home.html.

