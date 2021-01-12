Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk

A collaboration between Santa Clarita residents Bill West and the husband and wife team of E.J. and Kim Stephens has culminated in the publication of “Images of America: Newhall’s Walk of Western Stars.”
Since 1981, the Walk of Western Stars in Newhall has commemorated beloved performers from Western film, television, radio, and music. Over the years, nearly 100 honorees have been memorialized in the sidewalks of Old Town Newhall with bronze saddles and terrazzo tiles.
Each April, new inductees are added to the walk during the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival. Santa Clarita, which includes Newhall, has a century-long history of Western film and television production that continues to this day.
Newhall is the site of William S. Hart Park, where silent cowboy superstar William S. “Two Gun Bill” Hart, the first Walk of Western Stars inductee, had his retirement home. It is also the home of such Western gems as Melody Ranch, a film ranch once owned by Gene Autry that is still in operation. Melody is where Matt Dillon first stared down the bad guys in Gunsmoke, where Al Swearengen ruled over Deadwood, and where the hosts first became sentient in television’s Westworld.
Bill West is a longtime Walt Disney Imagineer, a board member of Friends of Hart Park (FOHP), and a nominee for “Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year.” He cohosts SCV in the Movies, a television program that highlights films and television shows made locally, with coauthor E.J. Stephens.
Kim Stephens has worked for the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, for over 30 years. She and her husband, E.J., have lived in the Santa Clarita Valley for decades and have written over a dozen books on Southern California film history.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yancy W. Riddle, Ph.D., in the firm’s newly established position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Pierson Wealth Management, a holistic independent financial services firm that helps pre-retirees and retirees accumulate wealth, plan for and transition into retirement with confidence, recently announced its rebrand from the Householder Group.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 12,617 new cases and 137 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a total of nine new fatalities since Friday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2020 Business Choice Award honorees and nominees, to be honored at the 98th Annual Virtual Awards & Installation on Thursday, January 28.
After receiving her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday at a Los Angeles park, healthcare worker Ana Giron said the vaccine rollout finally relieved some of the stress and anxiety she’s carried since the start of the pandemic.
Taking advantage of an unexpected windfall spurred by overperforming tax receipts at the tail end of 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a budget proposal Friday chalked with billions for the state’s Covid-19 response and school reopenings.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is helping local emergency departments that are experiencing challenges with patient overflow and ambulance turnover by implementing the Hospital EMS Surge Assistance Plan.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 18,313 new cases and 318 new deaths of COVID-19 countywide, surpassing the previous all-time high of one-day total COVID-19 deaths in the County. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 83rd fatality since the pandemic began.
About a dozen vehicles with nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital caravanned through Valencia Friday morning to protest increased nurse-to-patients staffing ratios due to the COVID-19 surge, which they say puts patients at risk.
Valley Industry Association is offering a virtual presentation on Jan. 19 that will focus on mental health, COVID-19 and other recent traumas in the SCV and their impact on the workforce, with keynote Speaker Larry Schallert of College of the Canyons.
