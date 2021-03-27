Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance Re-Elects Scott J. Svonkin as Chairman and Ari Ruiz as Vice Chairman for 2021

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 26, 2021

By Press Release

scott j. svonkin

Scott J. Svonkin has been reelected for the 19th consecutive year as chairman for the Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance.


LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance has unanimously re‑elected Scott J. Svonkin, for the 19th consecutive year as its chairman and re-elected Ari Ruiz as the Vice Chairman.

Chairman Svonkin was first appointed to the Commission in November 1997 by former Third District Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky and was re-appointed in 2017 by current Third District Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

He is an elected member of the Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees and fellow Commissioners noted he has shown leadership and a tireless work ethic befitting this selection.

“My goal is to help our commission lead the fight in Los Angeles County against insurance fraud and educate consumers,” said Chairman Svonkin.

Appointed to the Commission in July 2017 by Board Chair Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Vice Chairman Ari Ruiz was also re-elected Vice Chairman for his fourth consecutive year.

Ari Ruiz has been re-elected Vice Chairman for his fourth consecutive year for the Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance.

Vice-Chairman Ruiz has been noted as an influential civic and political activist who has devoted his life to community and civic engagement, particularly in the areas of immigrant rights, LGBT equality, youth empowerment, and education.

He is a former member of the City of Los Angeles Commission for Children, Youth & Their Families and served as the second youngest Commissioner in the history of the city of Los Angeles.

In that capacity, he served as an advisor to the Mayor and City Council for policy regarding children, youth, and their families, including health insurance.

Vice-Chairman Ruiz serves as District Representative for Assemblywoman Autumn R. Burke, where he advises her on Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual and Transgender issues and education, environment, and insurance issues.

Duties of the 10-member Commission include apprising the Board of Supervisors of significant developments concerning consumer insurance matters, crafting recommendations for reducing the cost of insurance, improving public education, and community awareness regarding insurance issues.

The Commission holds annual press conferences during fire season to inform the public of the importance of maintaining adequate homeowner’s insurance.

Currently, the Commission is focused on the issues of insurance regarding rights and services, fraud, and consumer education.

No Comments for : Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance Re-Elects Scott J. Svonkin as Chairman and Ari Ruiz as Vice Chairman for 2021


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance Re-Elects Scott J. Svonkin as Chairman and Ari Ruiz as Vice Chairman for 2021

    Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance Re-Elects Scott J. Svonkin as Chairman and Ari Ruiz as Vice Chairman for 2021

    2 hours ago
  • Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 for First Time Since October; 27,122 Total SCV Cases

    Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 for First Time Since October; 27,122 Total SCV Cases

    4 hours ago
  • Supreme Court Ruling Eliminates Cash Bail Statewide for Some

    Supreme Court Ruling Eliminates Cash Bail Statewide for Some

    5 hours ago
  • Mary MacAdam Becomes COC’s First Women’s Tennis Transfer Player

    Mary MacAdam Becomes COC’s First Women’s Tennis Transfer Player

    6 hours ago
  • City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Launches ‘Reimagine Public Art’ Virtual Exhibition

    City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Launches ‘Reimagine Public Art’ Virtual Exhibition

    6 hours ago
  • Metro Approves $679.4 Million for I-5 Project

    Metro Approves $679.4 Million for I-5 Project

    6 hours ago
  • FEMA Gives Details on COVID-19-Related Funeral Expense Reimbursements

    FEMA Gives Details on COVID-19-Related Funeral Expense Reimbursements

    7 hours ago
  • Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Clears Second Hurdle

    Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Clears Second Hurdle

    8 hours ago
  • Sierra West, MetroWalk Developments Get Council Approval

    Sierra West, MetroWalk Developments Get Council Approval

    8 hours ago
  • Fostering Youth Independence Extends Virtual ‘Thank You’ to Volunteers During 4th Anniversary Celebration

    Fostering Youth Independence Extends Virtual ‘Thank You’ to Volunteers During 4th Anniversary Celebration

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.