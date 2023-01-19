header image

1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Mar. 14: Glen Miller Orchestra Returns to SCV
| Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
Water drop


The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only concert at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, Mar. 14, at 7 p.m.

The concert will benefit the West Ranch High School Music Program. It will provide funds for the purchase of new music and instruments, the hiring of clinicians to assist student musicians hone their skills, and for the students to attend jazz festivals and other music education activities.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is the most popular and sought-after big band in the world, having thrilled audiences with its unique jazz sound and timeless melodies since 1956. Those attending the show will have the opportunity to hear the band perform beloved hits from its extensive library, including “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade,” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”

“Even if you aren’t a fan of jazz, you will enjoy the feeling of being transported back to the 1940s, to the height of the big band era. The ‘showmanship’ of the musicians is really fun to watch,” said Brian Leff, Director of Jazz Studies at West Ranch High School, who organized the event. “It’s a chance for people of all ages to experience history, enjoy the magical melodies, and walk away knowing you’re supporting a new generation of talented musicians in the process.”

Beyond the opportunity to hear some spectacular jazz, getting the chance to watch such a decorated group of musicians in person provides a unique educational opportunity for members of the West Ranch music program, as well as other young musicians in the area, according to Leff.

“By seeing a professional jazz ensemble, young musicians can learn how to play in the jazz style more accurately with an up close and personal experience,” Leff said. “Instead of learning from only listening to recordings, they have the chance to hear a live big band. They also can see what music career opportunities exist after high school.”

This is the sixth time the Glenn Miller Orchestra has performed at West Ranch High School, and Leff said the band has always thrilled those who showed up to hear them perform.

Tickets available online.
Prices are:
$30 – Seniors/Students/Military
$40 – General
$50 – Premium Seating
Prices increase by $5 at the door the day of the event

For questions or general information, contact Brian Leff at: bleff@hartdistrict.org (661) 222-1220 x645.

For media inquiries, contact Bob Buttitta at: bobbuttitta@yahoo.com (805) 910-9064 (mobile)
