The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a virtual study session Thursday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include the 2021 Bike Rack Project and an overview of the Celebrating Diversity Action Plan.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa- clarita.com/Forms/commission- writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santa- clarita.com/Forms/commission- requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 991 8531 8624

Zoom Webinar direct link:

https://santaclarita.zoom.us/ j/99185318624

Or Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 301 715 8592 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656

To view the full agenda online, see below:

Arts Commission

Virtual Study Session



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Agenda Packet CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE PUBLIC PARTICIPATION AGENDA ITEM ITEM 1 2021 BIKE RACK PROJECT ITEM 2 CELEBRATING DIVERSITY ACTION PLAN STAFF COMMENTS ADJOURNMENT

