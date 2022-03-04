March 12: Masterclass with Jeremy Colson at Impulse Music Co.

“Playing with a Bandleader: Masterclass with Jeremy Colson” is coming to the stage at Impulse Music Co. on March 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Colson is a drummer who played with Marty Friedman, Billy Idol, Steve Vai, Michael Schenker and many more.

He’s also a drum instructor for private lessons at Impulse Music Co. with a true passion for sharing his knowledge with younger generations.

This event is open to all musicians, not only drummers, that are interested in learning about Colson’s experience as a touring musician. Limited number of seats available.

This event is free, but you must RSVP here.

Impulse Music Co.

21515 Soledad Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information visit Impulse Music Co.

