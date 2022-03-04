header image

1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
March 12: Masterclass with Jeremy Colson at Impulse Music Co.
| Friday, Mar 4, 2022

“Playing with a Bandleader: Masterclass with Jeremy Colson” is coming to the stage at Impulse Music Co. on March 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Colson is a drummer who played with Marty Friedman, Billy Idol, Steve Vai, Michael Schenker and many more.

He’s also a drum instructor for private lessons at Impulse Music Co. with a true passion for sharing his knowledge with younger generations.

This event is open to all musicians, not only drummers, that are interested in learning about Colson’s experience as a touring musician. Limited number of seats available.

This event is free, but you must RSVP here.

Impulse Music Co.

21515 Soledad Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information visit Impulse Music Co.

Register Now for ARTree’s Seascape Painting Classes

Register Now for ARTree’s Seascape Painting Classes
Thursday, Mar 3, 2022
In ARTree's seascape painting class, you will learn how to create a beautiful acrylic seascape suitable for framing.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Membership Not Just for Active Artists

SCAA Membership Not Just for Active Artists
Thursday, Mar 3, 2022
Being an artist can be a lonely hobby unless you share your skills and enthusiasm with others.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Announces Artistic Evolution Exhibit

SCAA Announces Artistic Evolution Exhibit
Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022
Santa Clarita Artists Association will be presenting a four-day pop up event April 21-24.
FULL STORY...

SCAA’s In-Person Acrylic Ink Demonstration Changed to Zoom

SCAA’s In-Person Acrylic Ink Demonstration Changed to Zoom
Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022
Joe Cibere will be demonstrating acrylic inks on Monday, March 21, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts Ranks Among Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Honorees
The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Feb. 28, 2022 the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2021-22. California Institute of the Arts ranked as the top producer of student Fulbright recipients for four-year special-focus institutions.
CalArts Ranks Among Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Honorees
Cougs Men’s Basketball Place Four on All-Western State South Team
College of the Canyons had four players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division honors, its most since the 2017-18 season.
Cougs Men’s Basketball Place Four on All-Western State South Team
COC Hosts Youth Soccer Skills Academy
College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Community Soccer Youth Development Program, running from April 13 to June 4, 2022.
COC Hosts Youth Soccer Skills Academy
City Employees Choose Finally Family Homes as 2022 Nonprofit
The employees of the city of Santa Clarita have chosen Finally Family Homes, a local nonprofit that assists disadvantaged youths, as its 2022 recipient of the city's charitable giving campaign.
City Employees Choose Finally Family Homes as 2022 Nonprofit
CalArtians Selected for Film Independent’s 2022 Project Involve
California Institute of the Arts graduates Javier Barboza (Film/Video BFA 2008) and Rui Xu (Theater MFA 2020) are among the 30 filmmakers selected for Project Involve 2022, Film Independent’s free nine-month program mentorship and workshop.
CalArtians Selected for Film Independent’s 2022 Project Involve
Salloom Named Western State South Player of the Year, All-State First-Team
College of the Canyons freshman forward LuLu Salloom has been named the Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year in addition to being selected a California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State First-Team honoree.
Salloom Named Western State South Player of the Year, All-State First-Team
Annual St. Clare’s Fish Fry Held Fridays During Lent
The 44th annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry will begin March 4 and be held Fridays during Lent. The last fish fry of the year will be held on April 8. Hours of the fish fry are 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Annual St. Clare’s Fish Fry Held Fridays During Lent
FivePoint Sponsor Deal Could Put Name on Cube
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a sponsorship package Tuesday that would add FivePoint's name to The Cube ice skating rink.
FivePoint Sponsor Deal Could Put Name on Cube
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
SCV Salvation Army Seeking ‘Share the Warmth’ Donations
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps’ Homeless Community Program needs your help.
SCV Salvation Army Seeking ‘Share the Warmth’ Donations
Barger Backs Newsom’s Plan to Tackle Mental Health, Homelessness
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, released the following statement Thursday in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unveiling of his Care Court plan, which would empower Californians in crisis to access housing, treatment, and care.
Barger Backs Newsom’s Plan to Tackle Mental Health, Homelessness
Register Now for ARTree’s Seascape Painting Classes
In ARTree's seascape painting class, you will learn how to create a beautiful acrylic seascape suitable for framing.
Register Now for ARTree’s Seascape Painting Classes
LACoFD Women’s Prep Academy Returns March 19
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department looks forward to hosting its sixth Women’s Fire Prep Academy Opening Day at the Department’s Cecil R. Gehr Memorial Combat Training Center, located at 1320 N. Eastern Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90063, on Saturday, March 19, at 7 a.m.
LACoFD Women’s Prep Academy Returns March 19
SCAA Membership Not Just for Active Artists
Being an artist can be a lonely hobby unless you share your skills and enthusiasm with others.
SCAA Membership Not Just for Active Artists
COC Awarded $250K Grant to Fund Construction Pre-Apprenticeships
College of the Canyons has received a $250,000 grant from the California Apprenticeship Initiative grant to fund construction pre-apprenticeships to train students with workforce-ready skills and serve the needs of the construction industry in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Awarded $250K Grant to Fund Construction Pre-Apprenticeships
Princess Cruises Reaches Licensing Agreement with NBA, WNBA
A new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and the NBA and WNBA Properties means basketball fans can now proudly showcase their favorite NBA and WNBA teams during their MedallionClass vacation.
Princess Cruises Reaches Licensing Agreement with NBA, WNBA
Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 225th Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Thursday an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 225, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 225th Death
Princess Cruises Modifies Itineraries into St. Petersburg, Russia
In light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Princess Cruises is modifying itineraries on 24 cruises that call in St Petersburg, Russia with alternative ports.
Princess Cruises Modifies Itineraries into St. Petersburg, Russia
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Relay For Life’s Spring ‘FUNdraiser’ Sells Candy For Cancer Research
The Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society is invitng all to join their Spring 'FUNdraiser' with See’s candy.
Relay For Life’s Spring ‘FUNdraiser’ Sells Candy For Cancer Research
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Masking Mandate To Change March 4
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 80 additional deaths, including one person between the ages of 12-17 and 1,626 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Masking Mandate To Change March 4
Veg Fest SCV Reveals 2022 Date, Location
Veg Fest SCV announces its 2022 festival will be going down at Central Park on June 4, from 2-8pm.
Veg Fest SCV Reveals 2022 Date, Location
Supervisors Pass Motion To Restore Nuisance Abatement Teams
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion to restore Nuisance Abatement Teams to crack down on illegal public nuisance land cases and egregious code violators within unincorporated County communities.
Supervisors Pass Motion To Restore Nuisance Abatement Teams
