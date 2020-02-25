March 12: Santa Clarita Hiring Spree & Community Resource Fair 2020

The Los Angeles County Office of Education in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita will sponsor the Santa Clarita Hiring Spree and Community Resource Fair 2020 to employ hundreds of members of the Santa Clarita Valley community including; youth, veterans, individual with disabilities, CalWORKS participants and unemployed adults.

The event will be take place at The Centre on Thursday, March 12, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy in Santa Clarita. This free event is open to the public with the purpose of facilitating face-to-face meetings between job seekers, employers seeking to fill vacancies and community resource providers.

“Finding a job that can lead to long term employment with sustainable earnings can be a major challenge for any job seeker. Job and resource fairs provide community members an opportunity to connect with local recruiters and employers. We are bringing employment to the Santa Clarita Valley for local residents who want to live and work in the area,” said Sarah Sandoval, an employee of Los Angeles County Office of Education employee, who is an event co-host.

Susie Cordova, Community Services Coordinator for the city of Santa Clarita and a driving force behind the event said, “Helping Santa Clarita residents find employment with a decent wage, and without having to travel out of the area is a win-win for all!”

Hiring spree partner Kathleen Secchi, a Coordinator from Family Focus Resource Center said, “A recent study has shown, for the first time that companies who championed people with disabilities actually outperformed others — driving profitability and shareholder returns. Revenues were 28 percent higher, net income 200 percent higher, and profit margins 30 percent higher. Companies that improved internal practices for disability inclusion were also four times more likely to see higher total shareholder returns based on the information from this study.”

The Santa Clarita Hiring Spree and Community Resource Fair 2020 will last from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. If you are unemployed and searching for work, plan to attend this event. Employers will be accepting applications, reviewing resumes and conducting interviews on site. Job fair attendees should dress for success and bring several copies of their resume to provide to employers. Job seekers in need of professional clothing attire can contact Sarah Sandoval for assistance. For additional information about the event, contact Sarah Sandoval at (661) 298-0152 or via e-mail at Sandoval_sarah@lacoe.edu.

Event details:

When: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Where: The Centre

20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy

Santa Clarita, California 91351

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• To register as an attendee, please visit https://www.santaclaritahiringspree.eventbrite.com.

• To register as an employer or resource provider, please email Sandoval_sarah@lacoe.edu.

The Los Angeles County Office of Education GAIN Division helps communities in the Los Angeles area build economic self-sufficiency through gainful employment. It is part of a large-scale, welfare-to-work initiative called Greater Avenues for Independence that helps local businesses and employers find and hire quality workers seeking opportunities for meaningful employment.

See flier below for Employer and Resource List:

