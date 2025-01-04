March 15: 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour

The 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and Bus Tour will be held Saturday, March 15, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.

Tickets for the event are $81.88 each.

Agenda

10:30- 11:30 a.m.

St. Francis Dam Lecture: Alan Pollack, Ann Stansell, Dianne Hellrigel.

Lectures will be given on the history of the disaster and events leading up to it, as well as memorializing the victims and stories about various victims and survivors.

11:30 a.m.-noon

Question and Answer Session with lecturers and dam expert Frank Rock.

Get your questions answered by St. Francis Dam experts.

Bus Tour to the Dam Site

Explore the St. Francis Dam disaster site with guides Frank Rock, Alan Pollack, Dianne Hellrigel and Ann Stansell.

Dive deep into the heart of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster with expert speakers as they reveal the causes, consequences and lasting impact of this historic tragedy.

Witness the remnants of this historic landmark and gain a profound understanding of the event that forever changed the surrounding community.

Engage directly with the knowledgeable speakers, ask questions and explore the stories behind the disaster. This is a unique opportunity to connect with history and the experts who bring it to life.

The 1926 St. Francis Dam disaster is the second worst disaster in California history, after the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.

Explore the history of the catastrophic failure of the St. Francis Dam on March 12, 1928. This tragic event claimed over 400 lives, devastated farms and homes and reshaped dam safety forever.

This is a highly popular fundraiser and ticket availability is limited. Secure your spot now to ensure you don’t miss this historic experience.

Tickets are now available on eventbrite. Click here.

Tickets are nonrefundable.

For more information about the history of the Santa Clarita Valley visit scvhistory.com.

