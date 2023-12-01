header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 1
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
March 21: Mandy Patinkin Coming to PAC
| Friday, Dec 1, 2023
Mandy Patinkin

Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theatre concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE,” to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for one performance only on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7 p.m. Tickets went on sale 11 a.m. Dec. 1 and are available for purchase at CanyonsPAC.com, in-person at the PAC Box Office, or by calling the Box Office at (661) 362-5304.

“Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE” presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. “BEING ALIVE” is a marriage of many of Patinkin’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings on Nonesuch Records, “Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018” and “Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018.” From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Rufus Wainwright, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.

Patinkin has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Sunday in the Park with George.” Patinkin’s other stage credits include: “Compulsion,” “Paradise Found,” “The Tempest,” “Enemy of the People,” “The Wild Party,” “Falsettos,” “The Secret Garden,” “The Winter’s Tale,” “The Knife,” “Leave It to Beaver is Dead,” “Rebel Women,” “Hamlet,” “Trelawney of the ‘Wells,” “The Shadow Box,” “The Split,” “Savages,” and “Henry IV, Part I.”

In 1989, Patinkin began his concert career at Joseph Papp’s Public Theater in New York City. Since then he has toured his various solo concerts across North America, in London’s West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway. His newest solo concert is “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries,” debuting at NYC’s Connelly Theater. In addition to solo concerts, Mandy has created collaborations with artists including opera star Nathan Gunn in “An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn,” touring the US, Australia and New Zealand; with his dear friend Patti LuPone in “An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin” which has toured since 2007 and played Broadway in 2012; “Bridges”, a concert with musicians from various countries in the Middle East; and most recently, “The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville,” with Taylor Mac, and direction by Susan Stroman.

Patinkin’s newest feature film is “Before You Know it,” debuting August 30th in NYC and Los Angeles. Other feature films include “Life Itself,” “Wonder,” “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “The Queen of Spain,” “Ali and Nino,” “Wish I Was Here,” “The Wind Rises,” “Everybody’s Hero,” “The Choking Man,” “Pinero, “The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland,” “Lulu on the Bridge,” ”Men with Guns,” “The Princess Bride,” “Yentl,” “The Music of Chance,” “Daniel,” “Ragtime,” “Impromptu,” “The Doctor,” “Alien Nation,” “Dick Tracy,” “The House on Carroll Street,” “True Colors,” and “Maxie.”

In television, Patinkin was recently seen as Judge Wackner in the Paramount+ series “The Good Fight.” He won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series ”Chicago Hope,” and starred in the CBS series “Criminal Minds” and in the Showtime Original Series “Dead Like Me” and “Homeland” as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

As a recording artist on CBS Records, Patinkin released two solo albums, “Mandy Patinkin” and “Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual.” Recently on the Nonesuch label, Patinkin recorded three digital albums “Mandy Patinkin: Diary January 2018,” “Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018” and “Mandy Patinkin Diary December 2018.” Also with Nonesuch are “Experiment, Oscar & Steve,” “Kidults and Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim.” In 1998 he debuted his most personal project, “Mamaloshen,” a collection of traditional, classic and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish. The recording of “Mamaloshen” won the “Deutschen Schallplattenpreis” (Germany’s equivalent of the Grammy Award). On October 25 of this year, Nonesuch Records released Mandy Patinkin’s “Children and Art.” The songs were recorded in New York with pianist/producer Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman); several have been previewed over the last two years as part of the digital “Diary” series.

As diverse as his professional life has been, Patinkin’s education in the field of social activism has been even more varied and continues to evolve. He has helped raise funds for organizations dear to his heart including Brady Campaign, PAX, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search For Common Ground, National Dance Institute, and ACLU. Patinkin is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide.

Patinkin resides in New York City with his wife, actress and writer Kathryn Grody.

Adam Ben-David has been living his “bucket list” dream of accompanying Mandy Patinkin in concert since 2016. He has been active as an arranger, music director, conductor and pianist on Broadway for the past 22 years. Adam’s credits include: “The Book of Mormon,” “Jersey Boys,” “Spring Awakening,” “Wicked,” “High Fidelity,” “The Light in the Piazza,” “Bombay Dreams,” “Aida,” and “Once Upon a Mattress.” He has accompanied numerous artists including Kelli O’Hara, Jarrod Spector, James Taylor, Patti LuPone, and Megan Hilty. Adam is currently composing a theatrical adaptation of the children’s classic “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler.” He is a graduate of the Juilliard School.

Ticket prices are $150, $125, $95, and $75 and are available for purchase at CanyonsPAC.com, in-person at the PAC Box Office, or by calling the Box Office at (661) 362-5304.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

March 21: Mandy Patinkin Coming to PAC

March 21: Mandy Patinkin Coming to PAC
Friday, Dec 1, 2023
Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theatre concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE,” to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for one performance only on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV

Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Porsche Santa Clarita’s last Cars & Coffee event of the year will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All makes and models of cars are welcome.
FULL STORY...

Solo Art Exhibit ‘Chaos Coordinate System’ at Newhall Community Center

Solo Art Exhibit ‘Chaos Coordinate System’ at Newhall Community Center
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a solo exhibition by Xu Shuai, “Chaos Coordinate System,” which will be on view through March 25, 2024 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’

Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’
Friday, Nov 24, 2023
Theatre in a Week is back in Old Town Newhall with more original one act comedies, again written by Barry Agin, chronicling the shenanigans of the season, all prepared in one week.
FULL STORY...

April 4: Melissa Etheridge at Santa Clarita PAC

April 4: Melissa Etheridge at Santa Clarita PAC
Friday, Nov 17, 2023
The Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken Tour will appear on stage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 21: Mandy Patinkin Coming to PAC
Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theatre concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE,” to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for one performance only on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7 p.m.
March 21: Mandy Patinkin Coming to PAC
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Fall Championship Round-up
As the new Commissioner of Athletics, this is the first opportunity I have had to witness and participate in the planning and implementation of the championship events held every year by the CIF Southern Section.
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Fall Championship Round-up
Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia
Join the city of Santa Clarita Friday, Dec. 8, for part of your lunch break to test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events.
Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia
Dec. 7: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
L.A. County Recognizing World AIDS Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in commemorating the 35th annual World AIDS Day Friday, with the theme “World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit.”
L.A. County Recognizing World AIDS Day
Dec. 7: Parks & Rec to Discuss Winter Season Programming
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
Dec. 7: Parks & Rec to Discuss Winter Season Programming
Dec. 8: Mission Opera’s Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Mission Opera is presenting its fourth annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’ - a free concert for residents of Santa Clarita featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance, Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.
Dec. 8: Mission Opera’s Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Jason Gibbs | Give Back this Holiday Season
The holiday season holds a special place in our hearts as we get to spend time with loved ones.
Jason Gibbs | Give Back this Holiday Season
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Dec. 5: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 5: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record
The holiday season is off to a roaring start for Princess Cruises as the brand experienced its most prolific sales period ever for the week of Thanksgiving including Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 20-27).
Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
California State Parks and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) signed a historic agreement Thursday to formalize their cooperation and collaboration in the management and protection of natural and cultural resources and interpretation for state parks within the Tribe’s ancestral lands.
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the “2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour”, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 2-3 current Kings players this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube
Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism
“Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs worldwide. The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley joins the annual awareness and educational campaign which takes place during the United Nations 16 days of Activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism
Dec. 1: Registration Opens for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Re-Launch
The Baker Family Foundation is proud to announce the re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for high school students grades 9 - 12, and college students between ages 18 - 25.
Dec. 1: Registration Opens for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Re-Launch
Laurene Weste | Galactic Adventures at Family Literacy Festival
Nestled in the hearts of our community, the Santa Clarita Public Library system holds an important place in the lives of our residents.
Laurene Weste | Galactic Adventures at Family Literacy Festival
Dec. 2: Santa Snow Bash at Tejon Outlets
The countdown to holiday magic has officially begun.
Dec. 2: Santa Snow Bash at Tejon Outlets
COC Names Jade Sims, Noah Staples Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jade Sims (women's basketball) and Noah Staples (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 20-25.
COC Names Jade Sims, Noah Staples Athletes of the Week
CalArts Alum Opens ‘Discarded Urban Plastic’ Exhibit
While yarn and thread have long been traditional materials for needlepoint, or canvas hand embroidery, California Institute of the Arts alum Mark Chamness (Art BFA 96) has made do with more unorthodox fibers.
CalArts Alum Opens ‘Discarded Urban Plastic’ Exhibit
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
County Hate Crimes Second Highest in 20 Years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations  released its annual analysis of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in 2022.
County Hate Crimes Second Highest in 20 Years
California Seeks to Combat Organized Retail Crime
 Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Highway Patrol is increasing statewide efforts to combat organized retail crime as the annual holiday shopping season begins.
California Seeks to Combat Organized Retail Crime
County Launches Free Employee Ownership Consultation
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Project Equity, launched Employee Ownership LA County. 
County Launches Free Employee Ownership Consultation
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: