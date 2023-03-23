March 28: City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session special meeting Tuesday, March 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the council’s regular open public meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include recognition of Hart High School Girls Soccer CIF Championship team and a proclamation recognizing National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29.

Other business includes authorizing an expenditure of $11,280,776 for the design and construction of a hydrogen production and fueling station at the Santa Clarita Transit Maintenance Facility. Funding for the project is provided by Federal 5307 Transit Grant funds in the amount of $5,549,710, SB1 State of Good Repair in the amount of $958,000 and MOSIP in the amount of $402,712 to cover the project design, permitting, and equipment costs, for a total of $6,910,422. The project’s balance, including construction costs and utility upgrades, will be covered by FY 2023-24 Federal Transit Administration 5307 and local grant funds totaling $7,087,216.

Both agendas are can be viewed in their entirety below.

