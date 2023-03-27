March 28: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 28, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio, click https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/81810808906.

Webinar ID: 818 1080 8906

To dial by phone:

+1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

