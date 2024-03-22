header image

March 22
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band
| Friday, Mar 22, 2024
Go Jazz Big Band

The MAIN presents the GO Jazz Big Band on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. A number of professional players make the Santa Clarita Valley home and since 2011 the GO Jazz Big Band has been their launch pad.

Founded by California Alliance for Jazz Hall of Fame member Bob Babko and directed by trumpeter and educator Brian Leff since 2014, this standard big band configuration is anything but standard. Top studio players, college grads just making a name for themselves, and educators keeping their skills sharp combine to produce the roar and excitement of a pro-level group.

Combined with selections from the books of the great bands—Buddy Rich, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, etc.—fiery soloists, a charging rhythm section, vocal talents of studio musician Steve Lively, and of course the horns, The GO Jazz Big Band is a local treasure playing at a world-class level.

For more information visit www.GOJazzBigBand.com.

Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m.

The MAIN,

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, click HERE.

March 23: ‘Xanadu’ The Musical Opens at CTG

March 23: ‘Xanadu’ The Musical Opens at CTG
Friday, Mar 22, 2024
The Canyon Theatre Guild will open the musical "Xanadu" on Saturday, March 23 in Old Town Newhall. The show will run through April 27.
FULL STORY...

April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN

April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
Friday, Mar 22, 2024
Robert Morgan Fisher will perform "A Night of Narrative Song" on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The show will be performed at The MAIN, 24266 Main St.,t Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

‘Done to Death’ at The MAIN

‘Done to Death’ at The MAIN
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
Olive Branch Theatricals presents "Done to Death" on Friday, Saturday and Sunday March 15-17 and March 22-22 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

CTG Hosts Auditions for Two Comedies

CTG Hosts Auditions for Two Comedies
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
Auditions for "The Play that Goes Wrong" and "Neil Simon's Come Blown Your Horn" will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division and its partners are encouraging off-highway vehicle enthusiasts to “Share the Trails,” the theme for the upcoming Spring OHV Safety Week, taking place March 23-31.
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Dymystifying Cancer’
UCLA Health Santa Clarita will present "Dymystifying Cancer" on Thursday, April 18, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Dymystifying Cancer’
March 23: ‘Xanadu’ The Musical Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild will open the musical "Xanadu" on Saturday, March 23 in Old Town Newhall. The show will run through April 27.
March 23: ‘Xanadu’ The Musical Opens at CTG
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regularl meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is awarding a construction contract for the Saugus Phase I: Bouquet Canyon Trail project and an increase in pay for city councilmembers.
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, together with Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and Soroptimist International of Valencia, accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita in celebration of Inernational Women's Day on March 8.
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
Robert Morgan Fisher will perform "A Night of Narrative Song" on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The show will be performed at The MAIN, 24266 Main St.,t Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
TMU’s National Championship Hopes Dashed by Freed-Hardeman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Battling back from a 12-point deficit, The Master's University basketball team had the lead late but could not hold it, losing to the No. 1 seed Freed-Hardeman 68-69 in the Round of 16 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship.
TMU’s National Championship Hopes Dashed by Freed-Hardeman
Cougars Place Sixth at State Preview Tourney
GOLETA — College of the Canyons fielded two teams at the annual 3C2A State Preview event at Sandpiper Golf Course on Monday, with the Cougars finishing sixth and eighth in the field of 18 teams from around the state. 
Cougars Place Sixth at State Preview Tourney
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Neon Nights Kicks Off SENSES Block Parties
Did you know that each year, Main Street in Old Town Newhall undergoes countless makeovers for different events, such as Light Up Main Street and the Fourth of July Parade?
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Neon Nights Kicks Off SENSES Block Parties
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night. 
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Thursday in response to an announcement by Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel of a proposal to change how calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are routed.
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Cason Brownell had a bases-loaded double in the first and added a home run in the sixth to knock in all four runs The Master's needed in a 4-3 win over Westcliff Tuesday in Irvine.
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation plays a pivotal role in fostering business growth and prosperity within the region.
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kaiya Cortinas (women's track and field) and JT Saenz (men's track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 11-16.
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, is proud to host Matsudo, Japan through a youth delegation between the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Sister Cities, College of the Canyons, Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC, NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
Holly Hitt-Zuniga has been selected to represent COC and the National Science Foundation’s Center for Renewable Energy Advanced Technological Education in Iceland.
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC, NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
SCVNews.com