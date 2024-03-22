March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band

The MAIN presents the GO Jazz Big Band on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. A number of professional players make the Santa Clarita Valley home and since 2011 the GO Jazz Big Band has been their launch pad.

Founded by California Alliance for Jazz Hall of Fame member Bob Babko and directed by trumpeter and educator Brian Leff since 2014, this standard big band configuration is anything but standard. Top studio players, college grads just making a name for themselves, and educators keeping their skills sharp combine to produce the roar and excitement of a pro-level group.

Combined with selections from the books of the great bands—Buddy Rich, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, etc.—fiery soloists, a charging rhythm section, vocal talents of studio musician Steve Lively, and of course the horns, The GO Jazz Big Band is a local treasure playing at a world-class level.

For more information visit www.GOJazzBigBand.com.

Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m.

The MAIN,

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, click HERE.

