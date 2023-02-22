March 31: LOCALS ONLY! Brings Dual Performances to The MAIN

Come see friends and neighbors in another light, performing live music. Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, “Swing into Spring,” taking place Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

“LOCALS ONLY!” is a music series held every other month at The MAIN that features bands from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. In March, the series will feature Santa Clarita’s very own 18-piece GO Jazz Big Band, along with the talented and world-traveled duo Gaijin. General admission tickets are $22 each and seating is extremely limited. These are two performances you won’t want to miss.

The GO Jazz Big Band is an 18-piece group that features a variety of instruments and talent with selections from great bands including Buddy Rich, Count Basie, Stan Kenton and more. These artists show their mastery with the horns, strings and rhythmic vocals, all complimenting one another to create the ultimate performance.

The Gaijin girls come from opposite sides of the globe, one from Australia and the other from the United Kingdom, and create a performance that features storytelling through their love for singing and the arts. The duo met in Japan and performed as entertainers for Universal Studios before relocating to the Santa Clarita Valley.

To learn more about “LOCALS ONLY!” and to purchase tickets, please visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...