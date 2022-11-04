Master’s Wins ‘Home Game’ in Arizona

Caden Starr had a career-high 25 points as the The Master’s University Men’s Basketball team defeated the Oklahoma City University Stars 81-74 Thursday in a game played at Arizona Christian University in Glendale, Ariz.

Master’s (3-0) shot 50% from the field (30-60), including 16-of 36 from three-point range. The Mustangs also pulled down more rebounds than the Stars (36-29) but committed more turnovers (20-12).

“Another gutty win for our guys,” said Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “Being down a starting guard and getting it done against a national tournament caliber team was great. In particular, Deondre (Early) controlled the team with eight assists and two turnovers, and showed great poise playing the entire 40 minutes. We have to start limiting our turnovers a little bit moving forward and we’ll be alright.”

Master’s trailed by as much as five in the first half before going on a 17-7 run to take a 39-31 lead. But OKCU closed out the half 9-2 to get to within one, 41-40 at the break.

The Mustangs grabbed the first five points of the second half, eventually building an 11-point lead. Again the Stars fought back late, tying the game at 73-73 with 1:26 left. But a 3-pointer by Jordan Starr followed by a lay-up from Starr put the game out of reach. Master’s hit their free throws in the end to close out the game on an 8-1 run to win by seven.

Caden Starr was 9-of-14 shooting, hitting 6-of-9 from behind the arc for his new career high. Christian Sweazie and Kaleb Lowery each added 15 points, with Lowery adding six rebounds and two blocks. Early finished with seven points, a team-high nine rebounds and those eight assists.

“Caden has shown all off-season he has the ability to take over games and he did that tonight,” Coach Starr said. “He needs to keep being aggressive night in and night out.”

The Mustangs will be back home for their next seven games beginning Wednesday when they host the Antelope Valley Pioneers on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

For more information on TMU athletics visit gomustangs.com.

