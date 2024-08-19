header image

August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000
Deed of Title
Matadors Offer Advice on Navigating Smooth Transition to Campus Life
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
CSUN Students
Students are seen at University Library during the second day school of Spring semester on California State University, Northridge in Los Angeles, California, Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Photo by Ringo Chiu / CSUN.


Parking, papers and (finding some) peace … these are just some of the subjects Matadors — returning students, professors and staff — covered when asked for advice for those just starting out at California State University, Northridge. Read on for words of wisdom from those who’ve been there — and welcome to CSUN!

Prepare Yourself

Parking: “Get to campus 20 or 30 minutes early during the first couple of weeks [of the semester] because finding a good parking spot can be difficult.” – Ruby Durant, senior (Public Relations)

Visit: “Come to campus a week or few days before your first day of classes, so you know where everything is, and take advantage of the Associated Students events (like Welcome Week and Crunch Time during finals) at the beginning and end of the year.”– Tyler Yamauchi, senior (Journalism)

Be Brave: “Don’t be afraid to try something new — you never know what can come from it. This is the time.”
– Tim Szczepanski ’07 (History), M.S. ’10 (Recreational Sport Management), interim executive director, Associated Students

Advisers: “I would suggest that students reach out to one of the advisers in their major or potential major of choice, just to talk about what it’s like to be a student and to learn more about ways to get involved in clubs and other activities. I’d also suggest that students reach out to the Office of Community Engagement and their advisers — about how to get involved in causes they care about, work that can count for academic credit and often lead to paid professional experiences, and many meaningful career paths.” – Danielle Spratt, director, Office of Community Engagement and professor of English

Tutoring and help: “Come to the Learning Resource Center and use our services early! Do not wait until you’re having problems, or if your paper is due the next day. We have writing assistance from 100 level all the way up to grad students. We have a SMART lab, which is the acronym for science, math and related topics … we usually have tutoring for chemistry, physics, biology, math and psychology. You can always look on our website for what’s available.” – Rashawn Green ’94 (Business Education Office Systems), M.A. ’02 (Educational Administration), director, Learning Resource Center

Textbooks: “Get the syllabi for your classes ASAP to allow time to search for affordable textbook options, such as used and low-cost textbooks onlineSome instructors will put textbooks on reserve at the University Library, to make course materials accessible to all students. You can search course reserves for your textbooks by instructor, course number or book title. Also, the Campus Store will price-match textbooks — read the rules and shop around.” – Yi Ding, online instruction coordinator, University Library and director of Affordable Learning $olutions

Take Care of Yourself

Find Daily Peace: “Develop a routine that includes self-care. Self-care isn’t just about occasional ‘me days,’ it’s about finding small pockets of peace in your daily life. I make it a goal to have three little moments of self-care per day, even if it’s as small as sitting quietly in the sun for 10 minutes. The Oasis at CSUN has so many fantastic wellness resources for you to use. These little moments can make a big difference in how you adjust to a new campus.” – Iman Khan, graduate student (Applied Epidemiology), Associated Students vice president

Exercise: “Take advantage of the SRC (Student Recreation Center)! There are pilates classes, Zumba classes, boxing classes and more, along with great machines for weight training.” (Tip: membership is already included in your campus fees!) – Ruby Durant, senior (Public Relations)

Recharge at the Oasis: “As a commuter student traveling from L.A. to the Valley multiple times a week, I take full advantage of campus resources like the Oasis Wellness Center. It’s one of the best places to meditate, relax and maintain my mental health. I make sure to take a nap in the nap pods, walk the labyrinth, and enjoy the peaceful and quiet environment. These practices help me recharge and maintain my mental health before heading back to the city —not to mention, it’s the perfect way to kill time until traffic dies down.” – Shivonne Peart ‘23 (Broadcast Journalism), graduate student (Mass Communication)

Stretch Yourself

Keep trying: My advice for new students is to try as many things and explore as many resources as possible. When I came to CSUN, I was pretty directionless and couldn’t find my calling. I knew if I didn’t try new things, I’d just come to campus, go to class, and go home, since I’m a commuter student. However, the CSUN community is overwhelmingly inviting and welcoming to all new students from all different backgrounds. Some of my favorite resources have to be the OasisAssociated Students and the University Counseling Services in Bayramian Hall. – Katie Karroum, junior (Communication Studies), Associated Students president

Join a Club or Two: “Go to ‘Meet the Clubs’ on Sept. 3-4 to learn all about the different organizations on campus. Joining a club is a great way to make friends and network with people of similar interests and goals. Also, if you need a job, get one on campus, especially one that fits the career profession you are studying. Jobs on campus are so convenient, flexible, a great opportunity to network and have amazing mentors that will set you up for success.” – Ruby Durant, senior (Public Relations)

Go to Office Hours: “We have world-class faculty here at CSUN, and you never know which one could make a wonderful mentor. Most professors hold in-person office hours on campus. If you find yourself struggling with a certain unit, paper, lab or just want to ask follow-up questions, go to that instructor’s scheduled office hours — or email them to make an appointment. You’d be surprised how many students don’t do this, and you will stand out because you did. Professors want to help, and that 1:1 time is invaluable to your growth.” – Olivia Herstein, writer/editor, Strategic Communication and Brand Management

Network: “Connect with peers, alumni and professionals in your field — especially at events on campus. Networking can open doors to internships, jobs and other opportunities. While doing so, take the time to enjoy your college experience, embrace the journey and the diverse perspectives you’ll encounter along the way.”– Roberto Marcial ‘24 (Public Relations)

Be Kind to Yourself (and others!)

Make New Friends: “The first few weeks of class, turn around and say ‘hello’ and introduce yourself to the people sitting near you (or say ‘hi’ on Zoom). It might feel awkward at first, but it’s worth the effort. I made a number of friends at CSUN just by chatting with people while we waited for class to start.” – Jenny O’Mara Steinbeck ’90 (Speech Communication), ’91 (Journalism), writer/editor, Strategic Communication and Brand Management

It’s an Adjustment: “College in general, at least in my experience, is a lot less rigid and structured than high school, and it’s good to take advantage of that. If you feel like you’re struggling or if you struggled in high school a lot, there’s no shame in taking fewer courses or fewer units and taking a little longer to graduate. It’s good to take advantage of the autonomy that you have and pace yourself.” – Aubrey Richards, sophomore (Psychology)

Follow Your Dreams: “At 37, I’m a graduate student who went back to school for my undergraduate degree in my 30s. My journey has taught me that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. Your educational path is uniquely yours, so embrace your own timeline and focus on your personal growth, not the pace of others. Your timeline is perfect for you.” – Shivonne Peart ‘23 (Broadcast Journalism), M.A ‘26 (Mass Comunication)
SCVNews.com