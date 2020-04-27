[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
| Monday, Apr 27, 2020
virtual film festival - A scene from “El Viaje,” directed by former CSUN student Andrew Borene, one of the films to be screened as part of the virtual, international student film festival hosted by CSUN and UNAM.
A scene from “El Viaje,” directed by former CSUN student Andrew Borene, one of the films to be screened as part of the virtual, international student film festival hosted by CSUN and UNAM.

 

California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México are teaming up to host a virtual, international student film festival May 1-10 to throw the spotlight on some of the most promising filmmakers coming out of their programs.

A panel discussion of the four “Best Film Award” winners (two from CSUN and two from UNAM) is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7.

The online film festival will replace this year’s Latin American Film Festival, which CSUN and UNAM-LA host each year.

While the social distancing required to combat the spread of COVID-19 makes it hard for the next generation of filmmakers to attract attention to their work, this year’s virtual festival will make it possible.

“This film festival, in its new incarnation, is a true representation of the universality of film,” said Nate Thomas, head of CSUN’s film program and one of the event’s organizers. “For the past several years, the two institutions have worked together to host the Latin American Film Festival, where the public is invited to view films from Latin American in a theater at CSUN.

virtual film festival

“The coronavirus presented us a great opportunity to think outside the box, and we realized that we now had a chance to cross borders and the conventional boundaries of a traditional film festival,” Thomas said. “Hosting a virtual, online festival presents CSUN and UNAM an opportunity to throw the spotlight on the richly diverse and talented filmmakers that come out of our film programs, and share their work with an audience that, potentially, could be across the globe.”

CSUN communication studies professor Daisy Lemus, faculty liaison for the CSUN-UNAM partnership, called the collaboration between the two institutions “one of many binational initiatives that aim to enrich the lives of our students and campus community by exposing them to a global lens for storytelling.”

For information about viewing the virtual student film festival, visit www.csun.edu/amc/csun-unam-filmfest. The May 7 panel discussion will consist of filmmakers from both film schools, UNAM’s Escuela Nacional de Arts Cinematograficas (ENAC) and CSUN’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts.

The movies to be screened from UNAM include “Canis Familiaris,” “Cereza,” “El Canadiense,” “La Musica del Tiro o Gol,” “La Mariachi,” “Laura y el Viento,” “Luvia,” “Orgasmo,”

“Ring Pop” and “Suicidrag.” The films from CSUN include “Ben Dod Sheli,” “Torn,” “El Viaje,” “Side Swiped,” “Amal,” “Feis,” “Kuanza,” “Courage” and “Divided.”

UNAM is one of the most recognized universities in Latin America. It is internationally recognized for its publications and journals on a variety of topics, including mathematics, physics, history and Latin American studies, and is home to Latin America’s leading film program.

Since 2013, CSUN and UNAM have been collaborating in a partnership to develop binational initiatives, foster faculty and student exchange, and offer programming that celebrates the blend of ideas and efforts between the two institutions. In 2014, leaders from both institutions signed a partnership agreement that satellite offices would exist on each campus to support the binational initiatives.

CSUN’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences has consistently partnered with UNAM-LA to co-sponsor educational and cultural programs related to the region, including art exhibits, musical and dance performances, lectures and the now CSUN-UNAM Student Film Festival, which is being co-sponsored by CSUN’s Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication, home to the Department of Cinema and Television Arts.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México are teaming up to host a virtual, international student film festival May 1-10
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is calling for comprehensive measures that would strengthen protections for skilled nursing home residents and staff, who tend to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
California has had 43,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,755 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Pete Getz the new Director of Student Services.
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Thursday, April 30, from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths from the disease, with a minimum of 430 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday announced their respective states are joining California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact.
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
The Valley Industry Association will discuss "Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19" in a virtual Chancellor's Circle Business Briefing on Friday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
L.A. County’s 2020-21 recommended budget is a $35.5 billion spending plan expected to undergo extensive changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Over the past several days in my neighborhood, there have been two street birthday parties for children with no face masks or social separation. As I ran by, I asked a friend what was going on. He offered: “They were all cooped up and needed to get out, and the children suffered enough.” Hello?
Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Bank of Santa Clarita reported net income of $685,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $658,000 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $758,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection.
CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms
CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter
The Congressional Budget Office is projecting a sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a drop of 12% of real gross domestic product in the current second quarter, according to CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel.
CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths
California now has 42,164 confirmed cases and 1,710 deaths. As of April 25, local health departments have reported 4,593 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 24 reported deaths statewide.
California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths
L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 440 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. Public Health has identified 19,528 positive cases across all of L.A. County including 383 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV
Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer
Jerry Bloom, 76, head of the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army location, died April 18 of cancer.
Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer
Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Healthcare professionals around the world communicate with each online to gather and share information. Even countries like China and Italy, which initially saw the first wave of ill patients, are sharing data, trying to grasp how coronavirus behaves.
Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Saturday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 41,137 confirmed cases and 1,651 deaths.
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
Only 10% of the Santa Clarita Valley businesses that applied for Paycheck Program Program (PPP) relief received it and only 5% have received complete funding from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a recent survey by the SCV Economic Development Corp., SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons.
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 48 new deaths and 607 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
