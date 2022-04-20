May 1: Spring Art Festival and Sale Arrives in the Gardens of LeChene

The members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a “Spring Art Festival and Sale” in the gardens of Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant.

“We are so excited to return with our 8th Art Festival at this beautiful location. Over 40 artists will be displaying their original artwork for the enjoyment of the public. All art will be offered for sale. A portion of the proceeds go to fund high school scholarships for promising art students, and to fund other art opportunities in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Nancy Gallardo, Events Chair.

The SCAA has been the only non-profit fine art association in Santa Clarita since 1989. The club gives artists direction and opportunities to learn, grow, and present themselves as professional artists worldwide.

This event will be May 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and free to attend. Brunch or lunch may be purchased at the restaurant with a 15% discount being offered for attendees. Reservations are recommended by calling (661) 251-4315.

LeChene is located at located at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.

For more information about the Spring Art Festival visit the SCAA website at www.santaclaritaartists.org or call (661) 252-7639.

