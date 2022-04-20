May 1: Spring Art Festival and Sale Arrives in the Gardens of LeChene

The members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a “Spring Art Festival and Sale” in the gardens of Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant.
“We are so excited to return with our 8th Art Festival at this beautiful location. Over 40 artists will be displaying their original artwork for the enjoyment of the public. All art will be offered for sale. A portion of the proceeds go to fund high school scholarships for promising art students, and to fund other art opportunities in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Nancy Gallardo, Events Chair.
The SCAA has been the only non-profit fine art association in Santa Clarita since 1989. The club gives artists direction and opportunities to learn, grow, and present themselves as professional artists worldwide.
This event will be May 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and free to attend. Brunch or lunch may be purchased at the restaurant with a 15% discount being offered for attendees. Reservations are recommended by calling (661) 251-4315.
LeChene is located at located at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.
The 37th Women in Service Celebration will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. The event will honor 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
Santa Clarita Artists Association has cancelled the April 18 oil painting demo with Annie Hoffman and will reschedule the event on Oct. 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in recognition of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
For one day only, on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 10 p.m., Party on the Pointe will transform the Santa Clarita Sports Complex into a free community celebration featuring fun and entertainment, musical performances, food trucks, activities for the whole family and more.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths with 867 new positive cases and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,884, county case totals to 2,854,567 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,862 since March of 2020. There are 226 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The California Department of Transportation announces a long-term closure of the westbound State Route 118 (SR-118) Reseda Boulevard off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge for drainage work.
Building on the success of the award-winning series, "Ocean Treks," Princess Cruises announced the debut of a new digital series titled "Ocean Treks Conservation Connections," featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability.
The search for blood donors continues as blood banks all over the country experience one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. In hopes of encouraging the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate blood, Houchin Community Blood Bank will host its Second Annual Community Blood Drive on Saturday, April 23.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement after L.A. County’s Chief Executive Officer presented a $38.5 billion budget proposal to the Board of Supervisors. The recommended budget for fiscal year 2022-23 gets a number of things right. The $12M to fund an additional Sheriff’s academy is an investment in creating a new generation of deputies and protecting public safety.
Are you a fan of old Western history and crime? On Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, you are invited to a free event with J.R Sanders, a local author who has stories based in Santa Clarita.
The SCV Potters will hold a Spring Pottery Sale Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find one-of-a-kind items for Spring, Mother's Day, gifts and for yourself. The event will feature multiple potters. This is an outdoor event and will be held rain or shine.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning death of two juveniles in Lake Hughes. The incident was reported Monday, April 18, 2022, at approximately 6:55 p.m., near the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 21 new deaths, 829 new positive cases for Monday countrywide, 1,012 cases for Sunday and 1,510 cases for Saturday, with 122 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,872, county case totals to 2,853,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,834 since March of 2020. There are 221 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
