header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 30
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
| Thursday, May 30, 2024

2024Feb25AnettePowerStudioMidSizeJoin the Santa Clarita Artists Association Monday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble Valencia for its monthly meeting, where it will feature Annette Power.

The event is free to the public.

Power sees her artwork as a love letter to living, her way of processing what it means to be here. Capturing life’s colorful moments and shining a light on the beauty that is found in the everyday experience helps Annette connect to our shared experience.

Power’s early creative pursuits started in Sweden on a picturesque island where nature and art, were her constant companions along with creating experiences and plays, but she longed for more, (needed to get away) and to see more of the world. So, at 17 Annette was on her way to the States to study. Her early passion for acting turned out to be helpful when she later started working in Animation as a background painter using color and light to set a mood to help tell the story.

Light has long fascinated her– the drama it creates in a painting, how it reminds her that there is hope even through darkness. It’s joyful, like her childhood memory of diving through seaweed in the Baltic Sea with rays of sun piercing through the water, and visually not possible without a dark counterpart. Light and dark, are our companions on life’s journey and elements that are important in my work.

Power works in oils and acrylics to create paintings in mixed media. Painting on location is an invitation to be fully alert and present in the moment. When in the studio, she experiments. Power’s current focus is on finding her sweet spot between realism and abstraction. How to combine the depth and accuracy of realism with the flatness and design of abstraction?

“I play with mark making, using acrylics and inks, pastels and pens moving paint freely or carefully using stencils on top of bits of collage papers and fabric to start,” Power said.

This becomes her base layer before working to find something, a recognizable subject through the shapes and colors. Or she starts with a layer of colors teasing out a subject as seen in her award winning piece Truxplorations, 16×16” oil.

The challenge of creating an interesting visual space drives Power. Leading a viewer through the image is like curating a visual experience that she hopes surprises both the viewer and herself.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Funding partially provided by Solar Optimum via the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Follow SCAA on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.scaa

TravelLightMixedMedia12x12web

DemoMalibuFarmsMixedMedia12x12ApowerWeb

AnettePowerTheGiftofSisters
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble

June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association Monday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble Valencia for its monthly meeting, where it will feature Annette Power.
FULL STORY...

June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope

June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Get ready to dust off those cowboy boots for an evening of fundraising at the Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s Hoedown For Hope.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation

Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced that Cocktails on the Roof returns to Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 6.
FULL STORY...

June 2: Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet at Rancho Camulos

June 2: Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet at Rancho Camulos
Monday, May 27, 2024
The community is invited to come tour Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark and enjoy the harmonies of the Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet Sunday, June 2.
FULL STORY...

June 20: Foster Families Sought, Attend a Virtual Orientation

June 20: Foster Families Sought, Attend a Virtual Orientation
Friday, May 24, 2024
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association Monday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble Valencia for its monthly meeting, where it will feature Annette Power.
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’
L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching
As the June 4 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the LA County Rent Relief Program.
L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope
Get ready to dust off those cowboy boots for an evening of fundraising at the Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s Hoedown For Hope.
June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope
All Lanes Closed on Portion of Copper Hill Drive 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Thru June 1
The city of Santa Clarita advises motorists that now through Saturday June 1, there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
All Lanes Closed on Portion of Copper Hill Drive 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Thru June 1
June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Stengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita presents “Character Strengths,” an art exhibition by Deitra Charles. This collection of expressive paintings explores themes of family, community and peace. It will be on display from June 13 to Sept. 11, at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Stengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country
June 1-8: OperaFest LA Performances to Include SCV’s Mission Opera
From June 1–8, a consortium of some of Los Angeles County’s most prominent opera companies, including Mission Opera in the Santa Clarita Valley, along with OPERA America, presents OperaFest LA, a week-long performance festival running concurrently with the 2024 Opera Conference and World Opera Forum in downtown Los Angeles.
June 1-8: OperaFest LA Performances to Include SCV’s Mission Opera
June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, 2024, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.
June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Michael Lennig reminds drivers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign
Wilk’s Bill to Expand Spay/Neuter Services Headed to Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was unanimously approved on the Senate floor last week.
Wilk’s Bill to Expand Spay/Neuter Services Headed to Assembly
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced that Cocktails on the Roof returns to Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Dawn/Eclipse of A New Era,” an expressive photographic exhibition by acclaimed artist Harry Gamboa Jr.
Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN
June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students
The 2024 Eat. Drink. Local. Festival will be held Saturday, June 1, 2-8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.
June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students
June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on the weekends starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 1.
June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Full Moon Community Hike Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, meet at the outdoor basketball courts.
June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike
June 13: Digital Tools, Transformation for Small Business
The Small Business Council of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Digital Tools and Transformation for Small Business" on Thursday, June 13, 4-5:30 p.m.
June 13: Digital Tools, Transformation for Small Business
June 19: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at BBSI
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its June After Hours Business Mixer on Wednesday, June 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at BBSI, 25124 Springfield Court Suite 150, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 19: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at BBSI
May 30: Sheriff’s Search, Rescue Team Fundraiser at Mendocino Farms
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Search and Rescue Team will benefit from a fundraiser to be held Thursday, May 30 at Mendocino Farms from 2-9 p.m.
May 30: Sheriff’s Search, Rescue Team Fundraiser at Mendocino Farms
May 29-31: Traffic Alert for Sand Canyon Road
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Santa Clarita Valley residents to expect temporary traffic delays on Sand Canyon Road near Condor Ridge Road beginning Wednesday, May 29.
May 29-31: Traffic Alert for Sand Canyon Road
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
SCVNews.com