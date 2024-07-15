Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic

Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala – the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley – Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.

The SCAA Art Classic is the local nonprofit’s major annual fundraiser, which supports its scholarship program and local art enrichment programs.

This professionally judged art show event will include awards, live music, hors d’oeuvre and silent auction.

Community members may admire the art and observe artists giving live demonstrations Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Centre is located at 20880 Centre Point Parkway in Santa Clarita.

This is a free event this year, as funding is provided by Solar Optimum via the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

Register on Eventbrite to secure your free ticket. Tickets will be available after July 20 until Sept. 21, one week before the event.

​Click the link below after July 20 to be taken to Eventbrite to register for the Art Classic:

​www.eventbrite.com/e/art-classic-santa-clarita-artists-association-tickets-944581327177

You must have a ticket for the Art Classic Gala Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets are not needed for Sunday, Sept. 29.

For more information, go to SCAA’s website or follow them on social: IG @santaclaritaart, SCAA gallery: @artgallery.scaa, Facebook SCAA Gallery

