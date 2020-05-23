[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Failure notice from provider:
Location does not exist.
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 22
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM
| Friday, May 22, 2020
joe walsh

Multi-Grammy award-winning Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh will debut “The Joe Walsh Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio Show” on 88.5-FM on Saturday, May 23, at 6 p.m.

Walsh’s show will air weekly on member-supported 88.5-FM, Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult album alternative) format radio station.

Walsh is a longtime listener and contributor to 88.5-FM and is delighted to have his own show.

In fact, he suggested it.

After the pandemic grounded Walsh and his Eagles bandmates from a planned summer tour, the self-proclaimed “Analog Man” was also aware that the virus would make fundraising for the publicly funded station more difficult. He reached out to see how he could help, and offered to host a one-hour show while he was homebound.

“This public radio station serves the community I live in and is funded by listeners,” Walsh said. “I like that men with ties don’t decide what I listen to. My show will be a mixture of music I love, music I think people will want to hear and stories behind some of these songs that I’m pretty sure no one knows about. Hopefully, the show will generate some more listeners and support for the station, and we will have a lot of fun in the process.”

88.5-FM General Manager Patrick Osburn said he was grateful for Walsh’s longtime support of the station and pleasantly taken aback when the music legend suggested the show.

“While we hate seeing all the shows and festivals cancel this summer,” Osburn said. “We are thrilled to have Joe killing time on 88.5-FM’s airwaves. It will be great for Joe, the station, and listeners.”

The station’s program director Marc “Mookie” Kaczor agreed.

“Joe has been a longtime contributor and friend of the radio station, but now that he has his own show, he’s truly part of the 88.5-FM family,” Kaczor said. “I can’t wait to hear his stories. Joe Walsh is rock royalty.”

Walsh is considered a preeminent rock ‘n’ roll guitar legend. He is also an accomplished singer and songwriter. In a career spanning more than 50 years, the multi-Grammy Award winner has been a member of four successful rock bands: James Gang, Barnstorm, Eagles, and Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band. In 2011, Rolling Stone magazine placed him at the No. 54 spot on its list of “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Throughout his career, Walsh has been a recipient of honors and accolades – in 1998, he was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame together with his Eagles bandmates; Joe has also been a recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Kent State University; Berklee School of Music gave each of the Eagles Honorary Doctors of Music degrees; Dec. 4, 2016, Walsh become a Kennedy Center Honor recipient as a member of the Eagles, which was presented by Ringo Starr.

Walsh’s creative contribution to music has been praised by many of rock’s leading guitarists, from Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin to The Who’s Pete Townshend and Eric Clapton, who called Walsh “one of the best guitarists to surface in some time. I don’t listen to many records, but I listen to his.”

“Joe will have free reign to essentially take over the programming duties for 88.5-FM for his hour,” Osburn said. “His playlist and blend of stories and anecdotes should make for an engaging 60 minutes. Being entertainment royalty and one of the many local fixtures of the SoCal/Hollywood community, we anticipate Joe’s Rolodex of potential guests runs deep, so we feel great about giving him the keys to the car. It’s flattering to have rock legends listening and financially supporting the station.”

Director of Membership Laura Kelly added, “Walsh also has a relationship with Nic Harcourt from our morning show, and he has always been there for us during membership drives.”

The station is a combined effort of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Saddleback College, which began simulcasting as 88.5 FM in October 2017, linking together the Los Angeles County- and Orange County-based signals. The station’s Triple-A programming is available on the KCSN and KSBR 88.5 HD1 channels, via the 88.5 app, and online at www.885FM.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM

May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM
Friday, May 22, 2020
Multi-Grammy award-winning Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh will debut “The Joe Walsh Old-Fashioned Rock 'n' Roll Radio Show” on 88.5-FM on Saturday, May 23, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

The MAIN’s Live Online Theatre Festival to Feature Radio Plays, Readings

The MAIN’s Live Online Theatre Festival to Feature Radio Plays, Readings
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Join The MAIN for Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest. Santa Clarita’s live online theatre festival that launched on May 12, 2020, and is running through July 3, 2020.
FULL STORY...

Newsom to Unveil Film, Television Production Guidelines

Newsom to Unveil Film, Television Production Guidelines
Thursday, May 21, 2020
(CN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom told Hollywood workers they can expect the state to unveil guidelines regarding film and television production on Monday, outlining a process for the entertainment industry to get back to work.
FULL STORY...

‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit

‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
Monday, May 18, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.
FULL STORY...

Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser

Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Circle of Hope has announced the return of one of Santa Clarita’s most highly anticipated events. But with a whole new twist: Vine2Wine...To Go.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM
Multi-Grammy award-winning Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh will debut “The Joe Walsh Old-Fashioned Rock 'n' Roll Radio Show” on 88.5-FM on Saturday, May 23, at 6 p.m.
May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM
L.A. County Opens Beach Bike Paths, Indoor Malls with Curbside; OK’s Car Parades
In advance of the Memorial Day weekend holiday, Los Angeles County has given a green light to car parades, opened beach bike paths, and allowed indoor malls that provide curbside service to open for business.
L.A. County Opens Beach Bike Paths, Indoor Malls with Curbside; OK’s Car Parades
L.A. County Lets Couples Say ‘I Do’ in Virtual Marriage Ceremony
Los Angeles County residents ready to walk down the aisle need wait no more: Residents can now purchase a marriage license and have their civil ceremony on the same video conference call, the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced.
L.A. County Lets Couples Say ‘I Do’ in Virtual Marriage Ceremony
Wilk Backs North L.A. County Cities’ Request for Regional Control
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has sent a letter to the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors urging the Board to approve a motion allowing for regional control of COVID-19 related reopening of businesses.
Wilk Backs North L.A. County Cities’ Request for Regional Control
Santa Clarita Transit Operators ‘Sound the Horn’
At 12 noon on Thursday, Santa Clarita Transit operators participated in the national “Sound the Horn” event by simultaneously sounding their horns in a display of appreciation for frontline workers.
Santa Clarita Transit Operators ‘Sound the Horn’
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,034 Cases in SCV, 88,444 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,034 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,034 Cases in SCV, 88,444 Statewide
City Now Offering Passport Services by Appointment at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering modified passport services by appointment only outside the Old Town Newhall Library at the double doors leading into the Newhall Community Room on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City Now Offering Passport Services by Appointment at OTN Library
White House Cites L.A. County as COVID-19 Hot Spot
The White House on Friday cited Los Angeles as a major hot spot -- one of three -- for COVID-19 outbreaks in America, prompting L.A. County officials to tout the improvement of certain metrics in recent days.
White House Cites L.A. County as COVID-19 Hot Spot
Got Medicare? Get Tested at No Cost | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare covers tests with no out-of-pocket costs. You can get tested in your home, doctor’s office, a local pharmacy or hospital, a nursing home, or a drive-through site. Medicare does not require a doctor’s order for you to get tested.
Got Medicare? Get Tested at No Cost | Commentary by Seema Verma
May 26: City Council Special Meeting – Evictions, By-District Election, Barger Reopening Letter
At a special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday, Councilmembers will consider rescinding the city's evictions moratorium and adopting Los Angeles County's policy.
May 26: City Council Special Meeting – Evictions, By-District Election, Barger Reopening Letter
What Would Ray Bradbury Say? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Known for his futuristic extrapolation of present-day events, the coronavirus pandemic would have been a gold mine for Ray Bradbury's imagination.
What Would Ray Bradbury Say? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Food & Shelter Program Now Accepting RFPs from Nonprofits
The Los Angeles County Emergency Food and Shelter Program is accepting Requests for Proposal for Phase 37 funds through Friday, June 5.
Food & Shelter Program Now Accepting RFPs from Nonprofits
feedSCV, Kogi BBQ Deliver Lunch to Henry Mayo Staff
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit group feedSCV arranged for the Kogi BBQ food truck to visit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and provided 1,100 burritos to the entire daytime staff working on Tuesday.
feedSCV, Kogi BBQ Deliver Lunch to Henry Mayo Staff
Hahn Proposes Plan to Allow Retail to Reopen with Safety Protocols
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to allow retail businesses statewide to reopen under the same health protocols that “essential” retail businesses have been allowed to operate under.
Hahn Proposes Plan to Allow Retail to Reopen with Safety Protocols
SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom May 29
All Santa Clarita Valley high school juniors and seniors are invited to the SCV’s first-ever “Virtual Prom,” to be held online via Zoom and Facebook on Friday, May 29.
SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom May 29
Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park
While The Center at Needham Ranch is still under construction, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed that Amazon is set to move into one of the buildings.
Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park
Feds Sued for Limiting Emergency Food Stamps for Californians
Two food stamps recipients slapped the U.S. Department of Agriculture with a federal class action Thursday, claiming the Trump administration is defying the will of Congress by denying extra emergency food stamps to low-income Californians.
Feds Sued for Limiting Emergency Food Stamps for Californians
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
UC System Dropping SAT, ACT Testing Requirements for Admission
(CN) — The University of California system will no longer use the SAT or ACT standardized tests as a consideration for admission after the UC Regents voted unanimously to discontinue its use during its meeting on Thursday.
UC System Dropping SAT, ACT Testing Requirements for Admission
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,020 Cases in SCV, 86,197 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,020 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,020 Cases in SCV, 86,197 Statewide
Valencia Developer Five Point Posts 1Q Earnings
Five Point Holdings, LLC, an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including Valencia Segment (formerly Newhall), reported Thursday its first quarter 2020 results.
Valencia Developer Five Point Posts 1Q Earnings
Civilian Oversight Commission Votes to Sue Villanueva Over Jail Conditions
LOS ANGELES — A civilian commission tasked with oversight of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department voted unanimously Thursday to pursue legal action against Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a day after he defied a subpoena to testify on measures to protect incarcerated people against Covid-19 infection in county jails.
Civilian Oversight Commission Votes to Sue Villanueva Over Jail Conditions
The MAIN’s Live Online Theatre Festival to Feature Radio Plays, Readings
Join The MAIN for Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest. Santa Clarita’s live online theatre festival that launched on May 12, 2020, and is running through July 3, 2020.
The MAIN’s Live Online Theatre Festival to Feature Radio Plays, Readings
LASD Reminding Motorists to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend Responsibly
This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend, and as we slowly travel down the road to reopening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone to listen to advice from public health officials and be responsible during these trying times.
LASD Reminding Motorists to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend Responsibly
%d bloggers like this: