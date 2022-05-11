header image

May 10
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
May 23: Zonta Club of SCV Presents Annual Scholarship Awards
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Zonta-556x313

Join the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.

The Zonta Club of SCV presents annually include the Jo Ann Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund and Young Women in Public Affairs.

Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award which recognizes young women, ages 16-19, who demonstrate leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes. It encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life.

The JoAnn Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship was established by the Zonta Club of SCV in 2022 to invest in young women who have demonstrated outstanding potential in the field of Business Accounting.

The Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund was created in 1995 by the Zonta Club of SCV to assist women age 40 and over who have experienced a life-changing event resulting in the need of schooling, allowing them to reach their potential in various fields.

Investing in the education of women and girls yields high returns, such as breaking cycles of poverty, fostering economic growth and empowering women both in the home and workplace. Zonta believes education is a human right.

The event will be held at the Valencia Hills Club House, 24060 Oak Vale Drive, Valencia, 91355.

Tickets can be reserved at Zonta Awards.

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the SCV. Zonta believes in empowering women through service and advocacy. By improving women’s lives, all women should be able to achieve their full potential.

The Zonta Club of SCV is a member of Zonta International, an organization with more than 29,000 members belonging to more than 1,200 Zonta clubs in 61 countries and geographical areas. Zonta International has consultative status with the United Nations and is the means by which we participate in service projects around the world.

Zonta’s local activities fund service projects and scholarships in the SCV. Plus, our Community Grants provide an opportunity for local nonprofit organizations to apply for funding for projects that will improve the lives of women and girls. Our service projects include Advocacy, Lifeforward, Girls Robotics, Red Dress Project, Zonta Empowers and Z Club for high school girls.

For more information visit Zonta Club of SCV.

Because this is a free event and not a fundraising event, donations are appreciated.
May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park

May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park
Monday, May 9, 2022
Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park.
FULL STORY...

May 16: SCAA Meeting Features Christina Ramos Demo

May 16: SCAA Meeting Features Christina Ramos Demo
Friday, May 6, 2022
The Monday, May 16 general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association features Christina Ramos demonstrating still life painting with acrylics. Come meet the artist at The MAIN Theatre, 2466 Main St., Newhall at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Gibbon Conservation Center Receives Donations for Baby Gibbon

Gibbon Conservation Center Receives Donations for Baby Gibbon
Friday, May 6, 2022
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reported May 6 that more than $3,000 has been raised to benefit the center. The Little Ms. Rodericks Baby Shower fundraiser was held after the March 25 birth of a female born to Astrics, a Northern White Cheeked Gibbon.
FULL STORY...

July 23: Cars Under the Stars Benefiting WiSH Foundation

July 23: Cars Under the Stars Benefiting WiSH Foundation
Thursday, May 5, 2022
The second annual Cars Under the Stars car show to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Sears Parking Lot.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has issued a new report aimed at attracting businesses to the SCV. The report looks at the Who, What, Where, When and Why of SCV and why the SCV is businesses ideal location to live, work and play.
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report
Cougars Compete at CCCAA SoCal Track Prelims
College of the Canyons continued its postseason push at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims hosted by Moorpark College on May 6.
Cougars Compete at CCCAA SoCal Track Prelims
May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels
The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.
Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels
May 26: Through the Lens at The MAIN Screens ‘Pescamare’
Through the Lens at The MAIN will offer a free screening of new Italian documentary, "Pescamare" on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
May 26: Through the Lens at The MAIN Screens ‘Pescamare’
Hit the Trails for National Bike Month
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
Hit the Trails for National Bike Month
Canyons Softball Sees Nine Earn All-Western State Conference Honors
College of the Canyons produced nine Cougars with All-Western State Conference, East Division honorees for the 2022 season.
Canyons Softball Sees Nine Earn All-Western State Conference Honors
LASD Asks For Public’s Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at Risk Missing Person, Brenda Simily, a resident of Santa Clarita.
LASD Asks For Public’s Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
May 14: Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape Class
Even though the mega-drought is here, you can still effectively irrigate your landscape.
May 14: Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape Class
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputies Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputies Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
2022 Santa Clarita Man, Woman of the Year Announced
The 2022 Santa Clarita Man and Woman of the year have been announced. 
2022 Santa Clarita Man, Woman of the Year Announced
June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program
School Day Café has announced they will be providing free food to children 1-18 years of age this summer. 
June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program
May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
Following two years of virtual and hybrid ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement celebrations are returning to in person at California State University, Northridge later this month.
May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
Monday COVID Roundup: County Sees 7,000 New Cases Over Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed five additional deaths and 3,238 new cases Saturday, 2,146 new cases Sunday and 1,695 new positive cases Monday, with 245 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: County Sees 7,000 New Cases Over Weekend
May 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will meet in person on Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. in Room 258 of the College of the Canyons University Center.
May 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park
Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park.
May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park
Message From the City Manager: Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
Message From the City Manager: Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita
Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
This week marked the start of a new chapter to address homelessness in Los Angeles County.
Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
13 Million Californians Have REAL ID Year Before Enforcement Date
The clock is ticking toward the federal REAL ID enforcement date of May 3, 2023.
13 Million Californians Have REAL ID Year Before Enforcement Date
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
