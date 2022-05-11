May 23: Zonta Club of SCV Presents Annual Scholarship Awards

Join the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.

The Zonta Club of SCV presents annually include the Jo Ann Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund and Young Women in Public Affairs.

Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award which recognizes young women, ages 16-19, who demonstrate leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes. It encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life.

The JoAnn Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship was established by the Zonta Club of SCV in 2022 to invest in young women who have demonstrated outstanding potential in the field of Business Accounting.

The Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund was created in 1995 by the Zonta Club of SCV to assist women age 40 and over who have experienced a life-changing event resulting in the need of schooling, allowing them to reach their potential in various fields.

Investing in the education of women and girls yields high returns, such as breaking cycles of poverty, fostering economic growth and empowering women both in the home and workplace. Zonta believes education is a human right.

The event will be held at the Valencia Hills Club House, 24060 Oak Vale Drive, Valencia, 91355.

Tickets can be reserved at Zonta Awards.

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a dynamic organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the SCV. Zonta believes in empowering women through service and advocacy. By improving women’s lives, all women should be able to achieve their full potential.

The Zonta Club of SCV is a member of Zonta International, an organization with more than 29,000 members belonging to more than 1,200 Zonta clubs in 61 countries and geographical areas. Zonta International has consultative status with the United Nations and is the means by which we participate in service projects around the world.

Zonta’s local activities fund service projects and scholarships in the SCV. Plus, our Community Grants provide an opportunity for local nonprofit organizations to apply for funding for projects that will improve the lives of women and girls. Our service projects include Advocacy, Lifeforward, Girls Robotics, Red Dress Project, Zonta Empowers and Z Club for high school girls.

For more information visit Zonta Club of SCV.

Because this is a free event and not a fundraising event, donations are appreciated.

