The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session virtually Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m.

The Commission is slated to discuss the Celebrating Diversity Action Plan and the planning of public art and selection process.

To view the full agenda online, see below.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at: https://forms.santa- clarita.com/Forms/commission- writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://forms.santa- clarita.com/Forms/commission- requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 971 1908 7629

Zoom Webinar direct link:

https://santaclarita.zoom.us/ j/97119087629

Passcode: 856705

Or Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 301 715 8592 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656

Arts Commission

Virtual Study Session



City Hall, Century Room 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Agenda Packet CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE APPROVAL OF AGENDA PUBLIC PARTICIPATION ITEM 1 CELEBRATING DIVERSITY ACTION PLAN ITEM 2 PUBLIC ART PLANNING AND SELECTION PROCESS STAFF COMMENTS ITEMS FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATION ADJOURNMENT

