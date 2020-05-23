[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
May 27: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting
| Saturday, May 23, 2020
Hasley Hall

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconference business meeting Wednesday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place via Zoom video conferencing. You will need the information below to access the meeting:

Webinar ID: 998-3178-3448

To live stream the meeting, copy and paste the following link into your browser:
https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99831783448

Call-In # 1 (669) 900-6833, and follow the prompts.

Items on the agenda include renewal of the agreement for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Services between the Long Beach Community College District and Santa Clarita Community College District, an update on modified courses and programs, and the recommended approval of the agreement between the Santa Clarita Community College District and the Los Angeles Police Department.

For more information or to view the full agenda online, click [here].
May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM

May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM
Friday, May 22, 2020
Multi-Grammy award-winning Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh will debut “The Joe Walsh Old-Fashioned Rock 'n' Roll Radio Show” on 88.5-FM on Saturday, May 23, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons’ Fall 2020 Semester to Be Remote

College of the Canyons’ Fall 2020 Semester to Be Remote
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
To provide as little of a disruption as possible for students, faculty and staff, College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that the fall 2020 semester will be primarily remote and online.
FULL STORY...

June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020

June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, College of the Canyons will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5.
FULL STORY...

Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order

Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hertz Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
Hertz announced Friday it and certain of its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
Hertz Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
Vacation Spots for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Have you ever had a friend or loved one say, “Gee, I can’t wait to get older so I can go to a nursing home?”
Vacation Spots for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita
On Friday, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilmember Bob Kellar and City Manager Ken Striplin met virtually with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to address the requested variance for North County cities to reopen at a pace appropriate for their communities.
City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita
California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday a new collaborative online campaign, “Advance SEL in California,” to engage educators, school leaders, and families in a wider conversation about how to advance, elevate, and spur action on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in California.
California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative
DMV Announces Additional Extensions for Expiring Driver Licenses
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Friday it is offering additional extensions to noncommercial driver licenses and permits so Californians can delay or avoid a DMV office visit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Announces Additional Extensions for Expiring Driver Licenses
County to Open Cooling Centers as L.A. Braces for Heat Wave
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s next week. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.
County to Open Cooling Centers as L.A. Braces for Heat Wave
L.A. County Opens Beach Bike Paths, Indoor Malls with Curbside; OK’s Car Parades
In advance of the Memorial Day weekend holiday, Los Angeles County has given a green light to car parades, opened beach bike paths, and allowed indoor malls that provide curbside service to open for business.
L.A. County Opens Beach Bike Paths, Indoor Malls with Curbside; OK’s Car Parades
L.A. County Lets Couples Say ‘I Do’ in Virtual Marriage Ceremony
Los Angeles County residents ready to walk down the aisle need wait no more: Residents can now purchase a marriage license and have their civil ceremony on the same video conference call, the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced.
L.A. County Lets Couples Say ‘I Do’ in Virtual Marriage Ceremony
Wilk Backs North L.A. County Cities’ Request for Regional Control
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has sent a letter to the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors urging the Board to approve a motion allowing for regional control of COVID-19 related reopening of businesses.
Wilk Backs North L.A. County Cities’ Request for Regional Control
Santa Clarita Transit Operators ‘Sound the Horn’
At 12 noon on Thursday, Santa Clarita Transit operators participated in the national “Sound the Horn” event by simultaneously sounding their horns in a display of appreciation for frontline workers.
Santa Clarita Transit Operators ‘Sound the Horn’
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,034 Cases in SCV, 88,444 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,034 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,034 Cases in SCV, 88,444 Statewide
City Now Offering Passport Services by Appointment at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering modified passport services by appointment only outside the Old Town Newhall Library at the double doors leading into the Newhall Community Room on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City Now Offering Passport Services by Appointment at OTN Library
White House Cites L.A. County as COVID-19 Hot Spot
The White House on Friday cited Los Angeles as a major hot spot -- one of three -- for COVID-19 outbreaks in America, prompting L.A. County officials to tout the improvement of certain metrics in recent days.
White House Cites L.A. County as COVID-19 Hot Spot
Got Medicare? Get Tested at No Cost | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare covers tests with no out-of-pocket costs. You can get tested in your home, doctor’s office, a local pharmacy or hospital, a nursing home, or a drive-through site. Medicare does not require a doctor’s order for you to get tested.
Got Medicare? Get Tested at No Cost | Commentary by Seema Verma
May 26: City Council Special Meeting – Evictions, By-District Election, Barger Reopening Letter
At a special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday, Councilmembers will consider rescinding the city's evictions moratorium and adopting Los Angeles County's policy.
May 26: City Council Special Meeting – Evictions, By-District Election, Barger Reopening Letter
What Would Ray Bradbury Say? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Known for his futuristic extrapolation of present-day events, the coronavirus pandemic would have been a gold mine for Ray Bradbury's imagination.
What Would Ray Bradbury Say? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Food & Shelter Program Now Accepting RFPs from Nonprofits
The Los Angeles County Emergency Food and Shelter Program is accepting Requests for Proposal for Phase 37 funds through Friday, June 5.
Food & Shelter Program Now Accepting RFPs from Nonprofits
feedSCV, Kogi BBQ Deliver Lunch to Henry Mayo Staff
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit group feedSCV arranged for the Kogi BBQ food truck to visit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and provided 1,100 burritos to the entire daytime staff working on Tuesday.
feedSCV, Kogi BBQ Deliver Lunch to Henry Mayo Staff
Hahn Proposes Plan to Allow Retail to Reopen with Safety Protocols
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to allow retail businesses statewide to reopen under the same health protocols that “essential” retail businesses have been allowed to operate under.
Hahn Proposes Plan to Allow Retail to Reopen with Safety Protocols
SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom May 29
All Santa Clarita Valley high school juniors and seniors are invited to the SCV’s first-ever “Virtual Prom,” to be held online via Zoom and Facebook on Friday, May 29.
SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom May 29
Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park
While The Center at Needham Ranch is still under construction, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed that Amazon is set to move into one of the buildings.
Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park
