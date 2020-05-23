May 27: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting

Call-In # 1 (669) 900-6833, and follow the prompts.
Items on the agenda include renewal of the agreement for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Services between the Long Beach Community College District and Santa Clarita Community College District, an update on modified courses and programs, and the recommended approval of the agreement between the Santa Clarita Community College District and the Los Angeles Police Department.
For more information or to view the full agenda online, click [here].
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
Hertz announced Friday it and certain of its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
On Friday, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilmember Bob Kellar and City Manager Ken Striplin met virtually with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to address the requested variance for North County cities to reopen at a pace appropriate for their communities.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday a new collaborative online campaign, “Advance SEL in California,” to engage educators, school leaders, and families in a wider conversation about how to advance, elevate, and spur action on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in California.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Friday it is offering additional extensions to noncommercial driver licenses and permits so Californians can delay or avoid a DMV office visit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s next week. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.
In advance of the Memorial Day weekend holiday, Los Angeles County has given a green light to car parades, opened beach bike paths, and allowed indoor malls that provide curbside service to open for business.
Los Angeles County residents ready to walk down the aisle need wait no more: Residents can now purchase a marriage license and have their civil ceremony on the same video conference call, the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced.
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has sent a letter to the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors urging the Board to approve a motion allowing for regional control of COVID-19 related reopening of businesses.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,034 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering modified passport services by appointment only outside the Old Town Newhall Library at the double doors leading into the Newhall Community Room on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The White House on Friday cited Los Angeles as a major hot spot -- one of three -- for COVID-19 outbreaks in America, prompting L.A. County officials to tout the improvement of certain metrics in recent days.
Medicare covers tests with no out-of-pocket costs. You can get tested in your home, doctor’s office, a local pharmacy or hospital, a nursing home, or a drive-through site. Medicare does not require a doctor’s order for you to get tested.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to allow retail businesses statewide to reopen under the same health protocols that “essential” retail businesses have been allowed to operate under.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.