May 27: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconference business meeting Wednesday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place via Zoom video conferencing. You will need the information below to access the meeting:

Webinar ID: 998-3178-3448

To live stream the meeting, copy and paste the following link into your browser:

https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99831783448

Call-In # 1 (669) 900-6833, and follow the prompts.

Items on the agenda include renewal of the agreement for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Services between the Long Beach Community College District and Santa Clarita Community College District, an update on modified courses and programs, and the recommended approval of the agreement between the Santa Clarita Community College District and the Los Angeles Police Department.

For more information or to view the full agenda online, click [here].