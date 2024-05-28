May 29-31: Traffic Alert for Sand Canyon Road

The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Santa Clarita Valley residents to expect temporary traffic delays on Sand Canyon Road near Condor Ridge Road beginning Wednesday, May 29.

Equipment and materials will be moved for the Sand Canyon pedestrian bridge project.

Traffic control flaggers will be present, but residents are urged to drive cautiously and be prepared for intermittent delays.

The current traffic alert is expected to last through Friday, May 31.

The pedistrian bridge project is part of the Sand Canyon Trail and is the last construction phase. Two new bridges will connect Lost Canyon to Placerita Canyon.

The city of Santa Clarita has contracted with Wright Construction Engineering Corp. for the project which is expected to last through June.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...