Ken Striplin | Enhancing Trail System Accessibility, Recreation

Enhancing Accessibility and Recreation Through Our Trail System

One of my favorite parts about our community is the ability to walk, bike or ride along our trails and paseos. With over 100 miles of trails keeping us connected throughout neighborhoods and along our streets, pedestrian safety and accessibility is always a top priority when designing new roads, parks and facilities. Over the past two months, we have been doing just that in the community of Canyon Country.

Along the picturesque Sand Canyon Road, the City is currently installing two pedestrian bridges which will allow residents to safely walk the Sand Canyon Trail, which spans 2.7 miles throughout the neighborhood. Due to the lack of safe crossing points for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians along this route, the motivation behind the bridge project was to improve accessibility and safety for all users. These new bridges will create a dedicated space for non-motorized users, protecting them from dangers on the road.

The bridges are approximately 75 and 78 feet in length, and five and a half feet wide, making them accessible for anyone on the trails. Santa Clarita is known for its equestrian communities, especially in the Sand Canyon area, and these bridges were designed with horse riders in mind as well. Both bridges feature treated wood planks on the deck, making them equine-friendly by providing a stable and comfortable surface for horses to walk on. This design makes it ideal for our equestrian neighbors who want to take a trot along the Sand Canyon Trail.

The bridge locations connect the trail pathway near Condor Ridge Road and Iron Canyon Road, giving residents and visitors a safe option for travel, whether they are taking a morning bike ride or enjoying a warm summer night walk. Recently, the city of Santa Clarita was recognized once again as a Silver-Level Bicycle Friendly City by the League of American Bicyclists for our commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit our residents. By installing bridges like these, we can encourage our community to live a healthier lifestyle, all while enjoying the natural beauty of our surroundings.

This unique trail offers users scenic views of the beautiful mountains that surround our community. The Sand Canyon Trail is just one of the many trails that connect our community through an extensive network of paths and paseos. This not only enhances resident use, but makes it easier and safer for those who are exploring the trail for the first time, or just enjoying the outdoors.

I look forward to seeing our residents using the pedestrian bridges whether on foot, bike or horse. It is projects like this that make me proud of the work we do which directly affects the happiness and safety of our residents every day. To learn more about any of the other hiking or biking trails, please visit HikeSantaClarita.com or BikeSantaClarita.com for an entire list. Let’s continue to explore and enjoy our community together.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

