May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m.

The Commission will discuss programming for the Canyon Country Community Center.

The agenda can you viewed in its entirety below.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita. com/Forms/commission- writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santa-clarita. com/Forms/commission- requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 982 4988 5175 and Passcode Required: 883945

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/ j/98249885175

Or Telephone: US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 301 715 8592 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 646 558 8656

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.

Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission

Virtual Regular Meeting



City Council Chambers

23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Call to Order Roll Call Roll Call Flag Salute Commission Secretary Announcement Approval of Minutes Minutes of Feb 4, 2021 6:00 PM Approval of Agenda Public Participation Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation) New Business 1. Canyon Country Community Center Programming PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report Committee Reports/Commission Comments Staff Comments Adjournment Future Meetings

