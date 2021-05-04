header image

May 4
1903 - According to local legend, President Teddy Roosevelt stops at Saugus depot (& café) and Acton Hotel [story]
Saugus Cafe
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
| Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Central Park

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m.

The Commission will discuss programming for the Canyon Country Community Center.

The agenda can you viewed in its entirety below.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 982 4988 5175 and Passcode Required: 883945

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/98249885175
Passcode Required: 883945

Or Telephone: US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 301 715 8592 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 646 558 8656

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.

23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor   Santa Clarita, CA 91355

 

Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Minutes
Minutes of Feb 4, 2021 6:00 PM
Approval of Agenda
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. Canyon Country Community Center Programming

An overview of Recreation and Community Services programming and events at the new Canyon Country Community Center.
document PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Committee Reports/Commission Comments
Staff Comments
Adjournment
Future Meetings

 
