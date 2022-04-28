May 7: Mission Orchestra Presents Dvořák’s 8th Symphony, Other Folk Tunes

Mission Orchestra will present ‘Dvořák’s 8th Symphony and Other Folk Music’ conducted by Maestro Brian Stone, on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, as part of their Spring Concert Series 2022. The concert is 85 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission.
Mission Orchestra is a new community-based orchestra in Santa Clarita, whose mission is to enhance the musical fabric of the Santa Clarita Valley by providing high-quality musical opportunities and performances for residents of all ages and abilities while educating the public on the importance of the arts.
“Our inaugural pops concert in the fall was met with wild popularity,” said Dr. Joshua R. Wentz Artistic and Executive director. “Quite simply, Santa Clarita needs a community orchestra. A city of this size deserves to have high-level art and music.”
This second classics concert of the newly established performing arts organization will feature:
– Symphony No. 8 in G Major by Antonin Dvořák
– Romanian Folk Dances by English Folk Song Suite by Ralph Vaughan Williams
– The Three-Cornered Hat, Suite No. 1 by Manuel da Falla
We will begin rehearsing for next season in August 2022 at Rio Norte JHS on Tuesday evenings. Any instrumentalists who are interested in joining us next year, can do so by completing a short form at: https://form.jotform.com/211115905569153.
History of Mission Orchestra
Mission Opera, Santa Clarita’s opera company, was founded in 2019 to produce high-quality, accessible opera and musical theater, provide the community an opportunity to participate at all levels of these productions, and foster a deeper appreciation and enjoyment of opera and musical theater.
Mission Opera engages dozens of local instrumentalists each year in our operas, musicals, and operettas, as well as chamber work, sacred music, and other opportunities that we produce or collaborate on. In 2020, the Santa Clarita Philharmonic announced that it would no longer continue operations. This new need in our community challenged us to create a large, volunteer orchestra from multiple sources of players who love music, love to play, and want to express themselves musically. In pursuit of our commitment to cultural equity and inclusion, Mission Opera, as well as Mission Orchestra, strives to keep its productions affordable and relevant to the community it serves.
Mission Orchestra will present ‘Dvořák's 8th Symphony and Other Folk Music’ conducted by Maestro Brian Stone, on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, as part of their Spring Concert Series 2022.
Mission Orchestra will present ‘Dvořák's 8th Symphony and Other Folk Music’ conducted by Maestro Brian Stone, on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, as part of their Spring Concert Series 2022.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announce a shift in availability of widespread free COVID-19 testing as COVID-19 moves beyond crisis mode.
Join the city of Santa Clarita and ensure your home is prepared for a natural disaster by attending the 11th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo at Central Park on Saturday, April 30.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District offering grades 9-12 (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 13 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
College of the Canyons has been named a 2022 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campus-wide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that artist and entrepreneur Jacob Pratt has been selected for a one-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence Program.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced a meeting and call to action for all California school districts and charters to meet on May 20 to discuss statewide and schoolwide efforts to ensure all students learn to read by third grade.
Export week is a U.S. Commercial Service led multifaceted program designed to advise and educate U.S. Companies about market opportunities and tradecraft skills. Many of the programs are being offered free of charge and you can choose as many as you’d like to attend.
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths with 1,583 new positive cases and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,941, county case totals to 2,865,825 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,595 since March of 2020. There are 232 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
First Note Play presents "Girls Empowered: Valencia High School Benefit Concert" at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. The event will raise funds for the Valencia High School Jazz Choir and Wellness Program. Doors open at 7 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.