May 7: Mission Orchestra Presents Dvořák’s 8th Symphony, Other Folk Tunes

Mission Orchestra will present ‘Dvořák’s 8th Symphony and Other Folk Music’ conducted by Maestro Brian Stone, on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, as part of their Spring Concert Series 2022. The concert is 85 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission.

Mission Orchestra is a new community-based orchestra in Santa Clarita, whose mission is to enhance the musical fabric of the Santa Clarita Valley by providing high-quality musical opportunities and performances for residents of all ages and abilities while educating the public on the importance of the arts.

“Our inaugural pops concert in the fall was met with wild popularity,” said Dr. Joshua R. Wentz Artistic and Executive director. “Quite simply, Santa Clarita needs a community orchestra. A city of this size deserves to have high-level art and music.”

This second classics concert of the newly established performing arts organization will feature:

– Symphony No. 8 in G Major by Antonin Dvořák

– Romanian Folk Dances by English Folk Song Suite by Ralph Vaughan Williams

– The Three-Cornered Hat, Suite No. 1 by Manuel da Falla

We will begin rehearsing for next season in August 2022 at Rio Norte JHS on Tuesday evenings. Any instrumentalists who are interested in joining us next year, can do so by completing a short form at: https://form.jotform.com/211115905569153.

History of Mission Orchestra

Mission Opera, Santa Clarita’s opera company, was founded in 2019 to produce high-quality, accessible opera and musical theater, provide the community an opportunity to participate at all levels of these productions, and foster a deeper appreciation and enjoyment of opera and musical theater.

Mission Opera engages dozens of local instrumentalists each year in our operas, musicals, and operettas, as well as chamber work, sacred music, and other opportunities that we produce or collaborate on. In 2020, the Santa Clarita Philharmonic announced that it would no longer continue operations. This new need in our community challenged us to create a large, volunteer orchestra from multiple sources of players who love music, love to play, and want to express themselves musically. In pursuit of our commitment to cultural equity and inclusion, Mission Opera, as well as Mission Orchestra, strives to keep its productions affordable and relevant to the community it serves.

Tickets

General admission tickets for this LIVE show are $20 and can be purchased at www.missionopera.com or through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mission-orchestra-presents-dvoraks-8th-other-folk-tunes-tickets-273686683237.

Student and senior tickets available for $15 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merchandise may be sold before the show and/or during intermission.

