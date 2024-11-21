Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Holiday Cheer on the Tracks

“Seeing is believing but sometimes the most real things in the world are things we can’t see.” – The Polar Express

The holiday season is just around the corner and it’s one of the most magical times of the year. Whether it’s gathering with family and friends at my favorite event, Light Up Main Street, having Breakfast with Santa at the Canyon Country Community Center, skating around the tree at The Cube or shopping locally in Old Town Newhall, there are so many ways to celebrate in our community.

Always looking for new opportunities for our residents, I am excited to announce a special event this year, the city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with Metrolink to bring the Metrolink Holiday Train Express to our community for the first time, taking place at our new Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center in Canyon Country.

Get ready to embark on a holiday adventure aboard one of the festively decorated train cars as we cruise along the Antelope Valley Line. As a parent whose kids once adored trains and trucks, I can’t think of a better way to create holiday magic for your little ones.

Join us on Sunday, Dec. 15, for a family-friendly, fun and captivating holiday experience. Passengers will have the option to board the train either in the morning or early afternoon for a joyful ride. Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted by cheerful elves who will guide you through the check-in process and lead you toward the excitement.

Before boarding, you can spend one magical hour in the activity area. There, you’ll get to write letters to Santa, take part in holiday-themed arts and crafts, play outdoor games with our Youth Sports division or enjoy delicious food truck treats, but the real fun begins once you hop on the train.

Just like in the popular holiday movie, The Polar Express, get ready for an adventure on the tracks. After finding your seats and settling in for the ride, you can expect visits from some of your favorite holiday friends. Grab your camera as Santa and Mrs. Claus stop by to hear wish lists and more. Don’t forget about your favorite storybook characters and even meet the city’s beloved mascot Sammy Clarita, who will be decked out in his holiday best. The ride itself is about 90 minutes long, offering beautiful views out frosted windows as the train travels to the Lancaster Metrolink Station and then back to Santa Clarita. Throughout the ride, you’ll be serenaded by carolers spreading holiday cheer, making it a perfect way to enjoy quality time with loved ones and create unforgettable memories.

When the train pulls back into the Vista Canyon station, the fun doesn’t stop there. All Metrolink Holiday Train Express ticket holders will receive free all-day ridership on Metrolink. This means you can hop on the next train and head over to Old Town Newhall, just a short 20-minute ride away. Old Town Newhall is beautifully adorned with holiday lights and decorations throughout December, making it a perfect destination for a festive stroll down Main Street. Explore the local boutiques, enjoy a meal at one of the many restaurants or finish up your holiday shopping while supporting small businesses in our community.

If you’re excited to join the Metrolink Holiday Train Express, tickets are on sale now! Visit MetrolinkTrains.com/Schedules/Holiday-Express-Train for more details. I look forward to seeing our community embrace this unique holiday experience while also discovering how easy and affordable public transit can be in Santa Clarita.

Wishing you all a joyful holiday season, and I hope to see you on the Metrolink Holiday Train Express.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...