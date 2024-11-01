Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street

The joyful sounds of Christmas cheer, the cool crisp fall air and the sight of brilliantly colored lights reflecting off the nearby buildings bring the ultimate holiday atmosphere to Old Town Newhall during Light Up Main Street.

It is one of my favorite traditions here in Santa Clarita and is now fast approaching. This year, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 4-8 p.m., head over to Main Street in Old Town Newhall to experience an evening filled with joy, connection and the magic of the season. This event has left me with countless memories and is the perfect way to spend a Saturday night with your loved ones.

Having served on the Santa Clarita City Council for many years, I have had the unique experience of flipping the switch and watching as our community stands together in awe as the lights transform the night into a winter wonderland. Main Street will be decorated with thousands of stunning holiday lights – it is nothing short of breathtaking. The entire area will be illuminated and every corner will offer something special. From the festive glow of the towering Christmas tree to the Icy snow zone, every step you take will make you feel like you’re in a Hallmark holiday movie.

If you’re in the mood for food, get ready for a treat. A fantastic selection of food trucks, alongside local restaurants in Old Town Newhall, will serve a variety of delicious meals and sweet treats. For those eager to kick off their holiday shopping, the Maker’s Marketplace will showcase handcrafted goods from local artisans and the shops along Main Street will offer unique gifts just waiting to be discovered.

With so much to enjoy, from food and entertainment to holiday shopping and shining lights. Light Up Main Street is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Mark your calendars, gather your loved ones and come be a part of this magical evening in the heart of our community. I can’t wait to see you there!

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

