Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024

As we reflect on 2024, it’s clear that this year has been one of remarkable progress and community enhancement. From the opening of Skyline Ranch Park to the near completion of the Valencia Community Center, we’ve been hard at work shaping a brighter future for all of our residents. The evolution of our city holds deep personal significance for me. With my family’s deep roots in this city’s history, my goal has always been to ensure that we are creating a thriving community that not only meets the needs of today, but also provides a better tomorrow.

While we’ve focused on infrastructure, we also want to ensure our residents have plenty of opportunities to enjoy themselves. This summer, we hosted the usual array of our signature events, including Celebrate, SENSES Block Parties, City Cinemas and the always-popular Concerts in the Park.

As we look to the future, we invite you to join us for the annual State of the City event on Oct. 17, at the Canyon Country Community Center. This year’s theme, Gold Medal City, inspired by the Olympic spirit, reflects our city’s unwavering dedication to excellence and achievement. During the event, the City Council will share updates on critical areas such as public safety, the city’s budget, new park projects and the continued strength of our local economy. This is your chance to hear firsthand about the projects, programs and initiatives that have shaped 2024 and will continue to drive our city forward.

Attendees can look forward to engaging video segments, a commemorative gift and the opportunity to mingle with fellow residents on the terrace, where food and drinks will be served.

For more information about the State of the City event, visit SantaClarita.gov. I look forward to sharing the past year’s highlights and celebrating our city’s successes.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...