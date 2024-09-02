header image

September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
| Monday, Sep 2, 2024

cameron smyth
One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year. In the last 12 months we completed the Central Park Buildout Project and opened the city’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park. Both of these projects have greatly benefited our community by expanding our extensive recreational programming and of course, introducing the popular exercise stairs. As our community continues to grow and develop, we remain committed to ensuring that Santa Clarita remains a place where you can live, work and have plenty of locations to play.

This year marks the beginning of significant enhancements to David March Park. To start, the park will be expanded – gaining an additional eight acres. For recreational amenities, we’ll be adding the city’s second exercise staircase, a new baseball field with spectator seating, a parking lot and a new restroom area. Within the existing park, there will be a new basketball court, shade canopies, a picnic pavilion and an exercise equipment area. So, whether you are looking to get active, taking your kids to practice or looking to spend some time outdoors, these new amenities will enhance the already amazing park.

David March Park

To celebrate this exciting project, I invite you to join us at David March Park on Thursday, Sept. 26 for a groundbreaking ceremony, officially marking the start of construction. We estimate the project will be completed in 2026. So, if you want to stay updated on this construction project or learn more about other events in the city, be sure to follow our social media pages.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
The deadline for the "Dark, Odd & Mysterious" Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year.
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation. ttelman is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72447320218?pwd=aVOeeiS36F5EddU5snNoAVoUKq5YTw.1
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation reports six SCV employers: Packform, HVA CEYLON, Simpson Labs, Scenario Communications, TLK Fusion and Vance Wealth, have been recognized as among the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
Sept. 3: Regular Meeting of the Saugus Union School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 26: The 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage
The William S. Hart Regiment of Hart High School will host the biggest premier band event in the Santa Clarita Valley, the 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Food Dyes in School Meals Target of California Legislation
Assembly Bill 2316 (Gabriel) that prohibits the use of six food dyes currently used in school meals has been passed by the California State Legislature.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
COC’s Women’s Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer won its second match in as many outings, this time posting a 4-1 road win at San Diego Mesa College.
Applications Open for Santa Clarita Planning Commission Position
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Mike West | A Message From the CIF-Southern Section Commissioner
As August comes to a close and the school year starts for all student athletes in the Southern Section, I want to officially welcome everyone back as we begin the 2024-2025 school year. This school year will be significant for a variety of reasons
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Auditions
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is holding auditions in advance of its upcoming 25th anniversary season.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person last seen in Canyon Country.
Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
Metro has a plan to enhance safety and improve mobility in the SR-14 Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, which is a lifeline route in North Los Angeles County.
COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
College of the Canyons cross country began its season in successful fashion, with the women's team taking first and then men's squad running third at the season opening San Diego Cross Country Kickoff.
Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open
Grant applications are now open for two of the three available arts nonprofit grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Wilk Bill Relieving Overcrowded Animal Shelters Headed to Governor’s Desk
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to expand access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services has successfully passed both the Senate and Assembly and is now headed to the governor for approval.
This September Clear Your Fines at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Residents of the city of Santa Clarita are asked to join the Santa Clarita Public Library's Food For Fines campaign this September.
Sept. 16: Watercolor Artist Ray Hunter Showcased at SCAA Meeting
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolor artist Ray Hunter at its monthly meeting, Monday, Sept. 16 at Barnes and Noble Booksellers
SCV Water Receives Investment Policy Certification from CMTA
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Investment Policy Certification by the California Municipal Treasurers Association.
Central Bark for Large Breeds Closed Thru Labor Day
The city of Santa Clarita's Central Bark dog park for large breeds will be closed Friday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 2 for renovation.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
