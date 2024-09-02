Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park

|
September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
The deadline for the "Dark, Odd & Mysterious" Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.
One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year.
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation. ttelman is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72447320218?pwd=aVOeeiS36F5EddU5snNoAVoUKq5YTw.1
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation reports six SCV employers: Packform, HVA CEYLON, Simpson Labs, Scenario Communications, TLK Fusion and Vance Wealth, have been recognized as among the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
The William S. Hart Regiment of Hart High School will host the biggest premier band event in the Santa Clarita Valley, the 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Assembly Bill 2316 (Gabriel) that prohibits the use of six food dyes currently used in school meals has been passed by the California State Legislature.
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer won its second match in as many outings, this time posting a 4-1 road win at San Diego Mesa College.
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
As August comes to a close and the school year starts for all student athletes in the Southern Section, I want to officially welcome everyone back as we begin the 2024-2025 school year. This school year will be significant for a variety of reasons
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is holding auditions in advance of its upcoming 25th anniversary season.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person last seen in Canyon Country.
Metro has a plan to enhance safety and improve mobility in the SR-14 Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, which is a lifeline route in North Los Angeles County.
College of the Canyons cross country began its season in successful fashion, with the women's team taking first and then men's squad running third at the season opening San Diego Cross Country Kickoff.
Grant applications are now open for two of the three available arts nonprofit grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to expand access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services has successfully passed both the Senate and Assembly and is now headed to the governor for approval.
Residents of the city of Santa Clarita are asked to join the Santa Clarita Public Library's Food For Fines campaign this September.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolor artist Ray Hunter at its monthly meeting, Monday, Sept. 16 at Barnes and Noble Booksellers
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Investment Policy Certification by the California Municipal Treasurers Association.
The city of Santa Clarita's Central Bark dog park for large breeds will be closed Friday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 2 for renovation.
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
