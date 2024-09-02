Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park



One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year. In the last 12 months we completed the Central Park Buildout Project and opened the city’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park. Both of these projects have greatly benefited our community by expanding our extensive recreational programming and of course, introducing the popular exercise stairs. As our community continues to grow and develop, we remain committed to ensuring that Santa Clarita remains a place where you can live, work and have plenty of locations to play.

This year marks the beginning of significant enhancements to David March Park. To start, the park will be expanded – gaining an additional eight acres. For recreational amenities, we’ll be adding the city’s second exercise staircase, a new baseball field with spectator seating, a parking lot and a new restroom area. Within the existing park, there will be a new basketball court, shade canopies, a picnic pavilion and an exercise equipment area. So, whether you are looking to get active, taking your kids to practice or looking to spend some time outdoors, these new amenities will enhance the already amazing park.

To celebrate this exciting project, I invite you to join us at David March Park on Thursday, Sept. 26 for a groundbreaking ceremony, officially marking the start of construction. We estimate the project will be completed in 2026. So, if you want to stay updated on this construction project or learn more about other events in the city, be sure to follow our social media pages.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

