May 13
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass.
Henry M. Newhall
Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”
| Thursday, May 13, 2021
City Hall

Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda responded Tuesday to criticisms of the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, which was formed as a result of last summer’s protests about issues involving race relations.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, Miranda reacted to public comments by Santa Clarita residents Steve Petzold and Alan Ferdman, who expressed concerns about the letter published in Friday’s edition of The Signal stating the roundtable’s support for changing the Hart High School mascot.

“Our intent was to listen to the different demographics within our community,” Miranda said of the 15-member group’s purpose. “Our intent was not to promote anything other than harmony — not to promote anything other than inclusion.”

Petzold asked Miranda about the roundtable’s authority.

“They have no authority to do anything,” Miranda said of the roundtable. “I don’t have as chairperson – and the rest of council – have the ability to restrict individuals from speaking out on any issues they wish to speak out on.

“They can’t do it in the name of the city of Santa Clarita, and they cannot do it in the name of the roundtable unless all the members of the roundtable are in agreement with that action,” he said.

Miranda said the roundtable is “in the process of evolving.”

“When they get together, there’s a little nebulousness as to what they can do and what they can’t do,” he said, noting that roundtable’s intent is not to a “secret council,” as he said some may have accused it of being.

The roundtable does not publicly post its meeting information since it isn’t subject to the Ralph M. Brown Act, a state law that “guarantees the public’s right to attend and participate in meetings of local legislative bodies.”

“We’re trying to help that committee express themselves,” said Miranda. “We’re giving them a voice (and) a place where they can express themselves, a place where they can come to the council, through me, and advise (council members) to maybe some things we’re not aware of.”

Miranda said he will take “very seriously” the criticisms shared by Petzold and Ferdman.

“We will continue to make sure that it’s very clear to everyone that the roundtable is not an official arm of the city in any way, shape or form,” Miranda concluded.

The Human Relations Roundtable was selected by an independent five-person panel in December. The panel selected 16 residents “to create a more inclusive Santa Clarita,” according to a prepared statement by Miranda from December.

The roundtable is co-chaired by Miranda and Cherise Moore, president of the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board.

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ 5 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ 5 More Productions
Monday, May 10, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, May 10-16, 2021.
FULL STORY...

City Council to Consider Federal Funds in Support of Future Local Affordable Housing

City Council to Consider Federal Funds in Support of Future Local Affordable Housing
Friday, May 7, 2021
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider allocating a little over $3.5 million in federal funding intended to support low- and moderate-income residents with decent and affordable housing and economic opportunities.
FULL STORY...

June 1: Deadline Set to Enter City’s Virtual Graduation Cap Photo Exhibition

June 1: Deadline Set to Enter City’s Virtual Graduation Cap Photo Exhibition
Friday, May 7, 2021
Calling all high school and college seniors – the city of Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division is seeking 2021 graduates to exhibit their 2021 graduation caps in a virtual gallery.
FULL STORY...

SCV Human Relations Roundtable Releases Statement Supporting the Replacement of HHS Mascot

SCV Human Relations Roundtable Releases Statement Supporting the Replacement of HHS Mascot
Friday, May 7, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable voiced strong support for the removal of the race-based “Indians” mascot at Hart High School in an open letter to the William S. Hart District School Board in alignment with the recently released statement of the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event
Tommy's Boats - a national boat dealership brand with locations in Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Michigan - announced a new location opening soon in Castaic.
May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event
Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year
Foothill League coaches announced their choice for Player of the Year and their All-League teams recently.
Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year
Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship
California Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program.
Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship
Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”
Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda responded Tuesday to criticisms of the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, which was formed as a result of last summer’s protests about issues involving race relations.
Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families
Six days a week, Santa Clarita Grocery opens its warehouse to people in need.
Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families
Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools
As part of the $100 billion California Comeback Plan, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $20 billion to transform California public schools into gateways of equity and opportunity.
Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools
LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia
The LA County Development Authority have extended the deadline to register for elderly family housing sites from June to the end of the year. 
LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814
Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, affirmed the recommendation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, FDA, to expand the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814
LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE
Los Angeles County with PPE unite is giving small businesses 30 days of free PPE, to help these businesses stay open and operating during the Pandemic.
LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
A troop of local Girl Scouts is set to host a silver-medal fundraiser for the Dorsey family this coming Saturday, pairing item donations with purchases at Firehouse Subs.  
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
LA County Receives Emergency Housing Vouchers
Los Angeles County received the fourth largest allocation of emergency housing vouchers for those in desperate need of housing assistance, the LA County Development Authority announced Wednesday. 
LA County Receives Emergency Housing Vouchers
Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Gorman Crash Pleads No Contest; Man Sentenced For Child, Domestic Abuse
Two men accused of committing crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley were sentenced in court this week.
Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Gorman Crash Pleads No Contest; Man Sentenced For Child, Domestic Abuse
College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans
This year's College of the Canyons graduates will have the opportunity to celebrate offline with an in-person graduation experience.
College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans
New Indie Record Store, Gray Skull Vinyl, Opens in Canyon Country
A new independent record store, Gray Skull Vinyl, has opened in Canyon Country, where local music fans and collectors have suffered without one for years.
New Indie Record Store, Gray Skull Vinyl, Opens in Canyon Country
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy injured in a severe crash last month was discharged from the Henry Mayo Newhall hospital on Tuesday, according to station officials
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 224 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,807 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807
County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
The County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Higher Ground Los Angeles are teaming up with Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization that originated to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and now honors fallen service members, first responders, and their families.
County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks
In response to an influx of illegal and increasingly dangerous fireworks, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent letters to federal law enforcement agencies to ask for their help and collaboration to stop this alarming trend.
Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks
Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
With summer and warmer temperatures around the corner, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds all pet owners to prepare for wildfire season.
Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
June 5: Virtual Bubbles and Bids Auction Benefiting Boys & Girls Club SCV
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to the 49th Annual Benefit Auction, Bubbles and Bids.
June 5: Virtual Bubbles and Bids Auction Benefiting Boys & Girls Club SCV
Barger Recognizes Two Santa Clarita Valley Deputies
Two deputies that work closely with the Santa Clarita Valley community were recognized by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger during a ceremony at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Monday.
Barger Recognizes Two Santa Clarita Valley Deputies
One Suspect Taken Into Custody for Reportedly Shooting Deputies With Pellet Gun
One person has been taken into custody on suspicion of firing upon sheriff’s deputies with a pellet gun in Canyon Country on Monday.
One Suspect Taken Into Custody for Reportedly Shooting Deputies With Pellet Gun
%d bloggers like this: