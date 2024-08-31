header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 30
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
| Friday, Aug 30, 2024
North LA SR14 improvement

Metro has a plan to enhance safety and improve mobility in the SR-14 Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, which is a lifeline route in North Los Angeles County.

The SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvements Project is being drafted to improve travel along the Antelope Valley Freeway.

The area between the I-5 and Pearblossom Highway experiences unreliable travel times and collision rates higher than the statewide average.

Metro, in partnership with Caltrans and the North County Transportation Coalition, are hosting two public meetings to garner community input.

The first meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center and the second will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at The Centre in Santa Clarita. The public is encouraged to attend.

Metro and Caltrans are evaluating alternatives that would provide safety, operational and multimodal improvements. Alternatives will be evaluated that are anticipated to include safety improvements on both the mainline and ramps, enhanced multimodal transportation options, intelligent transportation systems, wildlife habitat connectivity and drainage improvements within the SR-14 corridor.

The Project Study Report – Project Development (PSR-PDS) document was approved in August 2021.

The Project Approval/Environmental Document (PA/ED) phase started in September 2023, with the release of the Draft Environmental Document anticipated in early 2026.

Public Scoping Meetings:

Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-8 p.m.

Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center

3850 East Av S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-noon

The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway

20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

The Public Scoping Comment Period is anticipated to start on Sept.3 and extend through Thursday, Oct. 3.

For more information and to find a link to submist your comments starting Sept. 3 on the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvements Project visit www.metro.net/projects/14safety/.

Antelope Valley Freeway improvement mapmap-sr14
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project

Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Metro has a plan to enhance safety and improve mobility in the SR-14 Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, which is a lifeline route in North Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open

Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Grant applications are now open for two of the three available arts nonprofit grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 28

Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 28
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

363 Small Businesses Awarded $4m through L.A. County’s Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant Program

363 Small Businesses Awarded $4m through L.A. County’s Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant Program
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the County Film Office awarded $4 million to 363 COVID-19 impacted small and micro businesses supporting the entertainment industry through the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant program.
FULL STORY...

West Coast Awarded $102M to Install Truck Charging Stations

West Coast Awarded $102M to Install Truck Charging Stations
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $102 million for a multi-state West Coast corridor that will boost an emissions-free freight movement of goods locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
Metro has a plan to enhance safety and improve mobility in the SR-14 Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, which is a lifeline route in North Los Angeles County.
Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project
COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
College of the Canyons cross country began its season in successful fashion, with the women's team taking first and then men's squad running third at the season opening San Diego Cross Country Kickoff.
COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open
Grant applications are now open for two of the three available arts nonprofit grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open
Wilk Bill Relieving Overcrowded Animal Shelters Headed to Governor’s Desk
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to expand access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services has successfully passed both the Senate and Assembly and is now headed to the governor for approval.
Wilk Bill Relieving Overcrowded Animal Shelters Headed to Governor’s Desk
This September Clear Your Fines at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Residents of the city of Santa Clarita are asked to join the Santa Clarita Public Library's Food For Fines campaign this September.
This September Clear Your Fines at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Sept. 16: Watercolor Artist Ray Hunter Showcased at SCAA Meeting
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature watercolor artist Ray Hunter at its monthly meeting, Monday, Sept. 16 at Barnes and Noble Booksellers
Sept. 16: Watercolor Artist Ray Hunter Showcased at SCAA Meeting
SCV Water Receives Investment Policy Certification from CMTA
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Investment Policy Certification by the California Municipal Treasurers Association.
SCV Water Receives Investment Policy Certification from CMTA
Central Bark for Large Breeds Closed Thru Labor Day
The city of Santa Clarita's Central Bark dog park for large breeds will be closed Friday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 2 for renovation.
Central Bark for Large Breeds Closed Thru Labor Day
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
2009 Woman of the Year Nancy Pollock Coulter Dies at 80
Nancy Pollock Coulter, 80, the 2009 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, of a heart attack.
2009 Woman of the Year Nancy Pollock Coulter Dies at 80
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
The United States Attorney's Office, Central District of California has announced that law enforcement arrested six defendants on Wednesday, Aug. 28, that a federal grand jury charged in a 46-count indictment alleging a Canyon Country couple facilitated a crime tourism group, then laundered millions of dollars in illicit proceeds.
Canyon Country Couple Accused of Facilitating Crime Tourism Group
Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally
As fall is approaching, the city of Santa Clarita prepares for one of its popular annual events, the River Rally and Environmental Expo.
Jason Gibbs | Register Now for the 29th Annual River Rally
Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons opened the 2024 campaign by competing in the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational held at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday, with COC freshman Sahya Kitabatake earning medalist honors with an even par round.
Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
Fostering Youth Independence Back to School Bash, Career Fair
Fostering Youth Independence students were well equipped to go back to school following the non-profit’s eighth annual Back to School Bash and Career Fair.
Fostering Youth Independence Back to School Bash, Career Fair
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
Scott Wilk honored with CVMA’s first Legislator of the Year Award
In recognition of his leadership and work on behalf of animal welfare, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was pleased to be the recipient of the California Veterinary Medical Association’s inaugural Legislator of the Year award.
Scott Wilk honored with CVMA’s first Legislator of the Year Award
ARTree Looking for Sponsors for Student Art Show
ARTree Community Arts Center Santa Clarita, a local nonprofit is looking for sponsors for its All Ages Student Art Show at the SCAA Gallery, Nov. 9-10, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with a reception on Nov. 8.
ARTree Looking for Sponsors for Student Art Show
Sept. 3: Death Café Coffee, Cake, Conversation
A Death Cafe Coffee, Cake and Conversation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Milk and Honey Room at the North Oaks Church of Christ, 27570 Whites Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Sept. 3: Death Café Coffee, Cake, Conversation
Sulphur Springs School District to Construct New School in Skyline
The Sulphur Springs Union School District and Tri Pointe Homes have entered into a purchase and sale agreement for a parcel of land located in the Skyline community in Santa Clarita.
Sulphur Springs School District to Construct New School in Skyline
CDPH Warns of Increased Risk of Valley Fever Thru Fall
Californians and travelers to the Central Valley and Central Coast regions of California may be at increased risk of Valley fever through the fall.
CDPH Warns of Increased Risk of Valley Fever Thru Fall
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Draws Start for Rays at Dodger Stadium
College of the Canyons alum Jacob Lopez was on the mound at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, with the young left-hander, who also attended Saugus High School, drawing his first start of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Draws Start for Rays at Dodger Stadium
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 28
Sept. 19: All For Kids Host Virtual Foster Care Orientations
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Sept. 19: All For Kids Host Virtual Foster Care Orientations
SCVNews.com