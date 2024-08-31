Meetings Scheduled for SR-14 Safety, Mobility Project

Metro has a plan to enhance safety and improve mobility in the SR-14 Antelope Valley Freeway corridor, which is a lifeline route in North Los Angeles County.

The SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvements Project is being drafted to improve travel along the Antelope Valley Freeway.

The area between the I-5 and Pearblossom Highway experiences unreliable travel times and collision rates higher than the statewide average.

Metro, in partnership with Caltrans and the North County Transportation Coalition, are hosting two public meetings to garner community input.

The first meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center and the second will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at The Centre in Santa Clarita. The public is encouraged to attend.

Metro and Caltrans are evaluating alternatives that would provide safety, operational and multimodal improvements. Alternatives will be evaluated that are anticipated to include safety improvements on both the mainline and ramps, enhanced multimodal transportation options, intelligent transportation systems, wildlife habitat connectivity and drainage improvements within the SR-14 corridor.

The Project Study Report – Project Development (PSR-PDS) document was approved in August 2021.

The Project Approval/Environmental Document (PA/ED) phase started in September 2023, with the release of the Draft Environmental Document anticipated in early 2026.

Public Scoping Meetings:

Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-8 p.m.

Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center

3850 East Av S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-noon

The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway

20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

The Public Scoping Comment Period is anticipated to start on Sept.3 and extend through Thursday, Oct. 3.

For more information and to find a link to submist your comments starting Sept. 3 on the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvements Project visit www.metro.net/projects/14safety/.

