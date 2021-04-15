Miranda Joins League of Women Voters, COC for Virtual Conversation on Local Government

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 411 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county prepares to expand vaccination eligibility to residents 16 and older on Thursday.

The results of two surveys regarding the controversy surrounding the Hart High School mascot were reported during the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board meeting on Wednesday.

A woman died after having been rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in a Saugus neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Santa Clarita Valley League of Women Voters, partnering with College of the Canyons Center for Civic Engagement and its Engage the Vote Student Action Team, is sponsoring a virtual, “Conversation with Mayor Bill Miranda,” on Monday, April 19, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Arts Education Collective, coordinated by the Department of Arts and Culture, and KCET have joined forces to create a new documentary that explores the value of arts education for the youth, communities, and creative economy of L.A. County.

California Senate Bill 546, a measure to extend the state's "iFoster" cell phones and data program for foster youth, has passed out of the Senate Energy, Utilities, and Communications Committee with unanimous support, according to Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).

The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion plan, following a public hearing with protest from members of a local carpenters union and calls by community members to include a mental health care unit for children.

California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space at Newhall Crossings in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.

The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday night approved one-time funding of $100,000 for the relocation of Bridge to Home shelter services for people experiencing homelessness, and an additional loan not to exceed $110,000.

California public health officials this week lifted capacity limits on in-person services at places of worship from the state's reopening scheme, following a handful of Supreme Court decisions in favor of congregants challenging the state’s COVID-19 capacity limits.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has approved $140,000 in funding to the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club through the county's Community Services Block Grant.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that it has reintroduced Food Pantry and Post Service Officer services at the Veteran Center.

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Roundup on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

If you watched NASA’s exciting Mars Perseverance rover landing on Feb. 18, you definitely won’t want to miss the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus spring 2021 virtual Star Party on Friday, April 23.

The organizers of high school athletics in Southern California announced Monday their plans to move forward with section championships for a number of outdoor sports.

College of the Canyons athletic programs returned to campus this week to begin outdoor team strength and conditioning activities, guided by a stringent return-to-campus procedural plan designed to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and support staff.

SCV Chamber’s Shop Local Campaign Underway The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce continues with its Shop Local Campaign. It's a new month and that means it's time shop local, Santa Clarita.

L.A. County Follows FDA, CDC Recommendation Pausing Use of J&J Vaccine Out of an abundance of caution, Los Angeles County is following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed unusual types of blood clots 6 to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

Santa Clarita Celebrates The Cube Grand Opening After a roller coaster of a year, the Santa Clarita Valley’s skating community once again took to the ice to celebrate the grand opening of The Cube, the city of Santa Clarita’s newly rebranded ice rink.

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; 27,487 Total SCV Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 23 new deaths and 448 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,487 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Today in SCV History (April 13) 1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [

