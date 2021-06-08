Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Announces Virtual Town Hall for June 15 Reopening; SCV Hits 28,012 Cases

On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 135 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,012 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths may reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

Of the three new deaths reported today, one person that passed away was over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79, and one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64.

“Our hearts and our thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one, a friend, or a co-worker during this pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health identified 1,245,253 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,392 deaths.

There are 254 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for nearly 6,830,000 individuals with 17% of people testing positive.

Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.3%. Case numbers and other metrics continue to remain low and stable.

Virtual Town Hall: Reopening

Public Health will host a Virtual Town Hall on Reopening on Thursday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m. Join the town hall to get the latest updates on the June 15 reopening of Los Angeles County. The town hall will be streamed live on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube @lapublichealth. For more information and to submit a question, visit tinyurl.com/AskReopeningTownHall

Cal/OSHA Standards Update

As California reopens and physical distancing requirements and capacity limits for customers are lifted on June 15, protecting L.A County workers will be a top priority especially those communities that were hardest hit during the worst of the pandemic.

Last week, the Cal/OSHA standards board recommended relaxing physical distancing and masking requirements for fully vaccinated workers, and other adjustments to align with the June 15 reopening.

If the COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards are approved by the Office of Administrative Law, the standards are expected to go into effect no later than June 15.

California Monday Snapshot

Statewide, as of Sunday, June 6, California Department of Public Health officials confirmed 3,690,868 COVID-19 cases (up 874) with 62,473 deaths from the disease (up 3) since the pandemic began.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

As of June 6, local health departments have reported 111,734 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 467 deaths statewide.

The 7-day positivity rate is 0.7%.

There have been 66,762,795 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 180,142 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of June 7, providers have reported administering a total of 38,523,717 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 46,847,390 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.

CDPH: Updated COVID-19 Testing Guidance

Testing is one layer in a multi-layered approach to COVID-19 prevention, in addition to other key measures such as vaccination, mask wearing, improved ventilation, and respiratory and hand hygiene. This guidance is intended to support public health officials, health care providers, laboratories, and the general public in determining who should be tested, when they should be tested, and the appropriate test to administer for specific settings given the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic in California. As more Californians become vaccinated, adapting testing guidance to focus testing on high-risk populations and individuals who have not been vaccinated allows us to further mitigate the spread of the virus.

See more California information later in this report.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday Update

Note: There was no available data for Monday.

As of Friday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero cases pending and a total of 1,240 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, confirmed Michael Crawford, a hospital representative.

There have not been any additional hospitalizations or any additional deaths. The last death occurred on May 21.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard remains unchanged with 304 deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 306 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

263 in Santa Clarita

17 in Castaic (**revised from 18)

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 28,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

* City of Santa Clarita: 20,516

* Castaic: 3,737 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

* Stevenson Ranch: 1,161

* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 851

* Acton: 484

* Val Verde: 337

* Agua Dulce: 283

* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 196

* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 132

* Elizabeth Lake: 80

* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

* Bouquet Canyon: 49

* Lake Hughes: 42

* Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

* Sand Canyon: 17

* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

* Placerita Canyon: 3

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County Vaccine Update

The County is transitioning from the four larger capacity vaccination sites to community sites accessible by public transit.

The California State University Northridge site’s last day of operations is today; vaccinations will continue to be available to nearby residents at the Balboa Sports Complex vaccination site.

If you received your first dose at the California State University Northridge site, you can receive your second dose at the nearby Balboa Sports Complex site.

After June 13, Pomona Fairplex, Forum, and LACOE/Downey large capacity vaccination sites will be closed, and new, community sites will open on Tuesday, June 15 at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in South L.A., the Commerce Senior Citizens Center in the City of Commerce, and the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex in the City of Norwalk.

Public Health continues to build an extensive network with pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, health clinics, and community vaccination sites, including these large-capacity sites:

* Dodger Stadium (operated by the city of Los Angeles)

* College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

* Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 E Ave S, Palmdale, CA 93550

* California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge 91330 (* This site is set to close on June 7 and transition to the Balboa Sports Complex)

* Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona 91768 (*This site will close on June 13 and transition to a new smaller community location)

* The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood 90305 (*This site will close on June 13 and transition to a new smaller community location)

* L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey 90242 (*This site will close on June 13 and transition to a new smaller community location)

* California State University, Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles 90032 (operated by FEMA)

If there is a community event or workplace where there may be people needing to get vaccinated, Public Health encourages you to visit the Find a Vaccination Provider page to request a visit at your workplace, business, or special event from one of the mobile vaccination units or other vaccination partners in the community to provide vaccines.

“We understand there are residents who have not yet determined that vaccination against COVID-19 is right for them or who cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons. While there are sensible measures that offer unvaccinated people protection from COVID-19 infection like masking, hand washing, and avoiding indoor crowded areas and close contact with other unvaccinated people, unvaccinated individuals that can get vaccinated, will get the most protection from the vaccine. Please seek out information from trusted sources to learn more about vaccine safety and to get your questions answered,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

Mobile Vaccination Teams

Public Health continues to support additional mobile vaccination teams that take vaccines into neighborhoods to reach people who may have limited ability or time to get to one of the established vaccination sites. The number of mobile vaccination sites scheduled this week increased to 237 sites which are concentrated in higher-need, harder hit areas. For many people, being able to get vaccinated in a public location like a metro station, a retail store, a community- or faith-based organization, or an outdoor recreation space closer to your neighborhood makes it much more convenient.

The County continues to offer vaccines at many different sites across the county to make it as easy as possible for eligible L.A. County residents to get vaccinated. This week, there are 765 sites offering vaccinations including pharmacies, clinics, community sites, and hospitals. Many of these vaccination sites are concentrated in areas that have been hard hit by the pandemic. Currently, you can obtain vaccines at County-run sites, LA City run sites, almost all mobile sites and many of the community sites without an appointment. Many sites are open on weekends and have evening hours.

Soccer/Baseball Sweepstakes

Through Thursday, June 10, everyone 18 and older coming to get their first vaccine or who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment at County-run vaccination sites, L.A. City and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, will have an opportunity to win a pair of season tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the LA Football Club soccer team or the LA Dodgers. Official rules and participating site locations can be found on the Los Angeles County Vaccination Sweepstakes page online.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites, what verifications people will need to show at your vaccination appointment, and much more. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. There may be an extended wait time to speak with an operator for help making an appointment during high demand times. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. The Blueprint summary as of June 1:

* 0 counties are currently in the Purple (widespread) Tier

* 4 counties are currently in the Red (substantial) Tier

* 35 counties are currently in the Orange (moderate) Tier

* 19 counties are in the Yellow (minimal) Tier (including L.A. County)

Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of May 31, there have been 527 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility Update

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* Blueprint for a Safer Economy – Data for establishing tier status

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of May 23 to May 29, the average time patients waited for test results was under one day.

During this same time period, 88% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your healthcare provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

