header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Mustang Men’s Soccer Closes Regular Season with 5-0 Win
| Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024

With heavy winds and overcast skies, The Master’s University men’s soccer team ended its regular season with a dominating 5-0 win over Life Pacific University at Reese Field on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Mustangs outshot their opponents with 29 shots and 13 shots on goal, compared to the four shots the Warriors recorded.
Senior forward Caden Zierenberg opened up the scoring more than five minutes into the game after receiving a pass from junior forward Adiel Kaduya and out-muscling three Life Pacific players before putting in the first goal of the game.

Then freshman midfielder Trent Rickard immediately got to work, putting in two goals within a three-minute span. The first goal was assisted by Kaduya, as Rickard arched the ball into the top right corner of the net. The second goal came from a long pass by graduate student midfielder Theo Kudlo, as Rickard beat the goalkeeper in an off-angle shot.

And to finish off the offensive display, senior midfielder Tyrik Trotman recorded two goals of his own. His first occurred in the first half, thanks to a corner kick by Zierenberg, while Kudlo and Rickard assisted his second goal in the second half after an impressive passing sequence.

In addition to the Mustangs’ offensive efforts, defense was what allowed them to complete the shutout, with freshman Julian Graham and junior Hansen Anderson splitting time in between the pipes.

For TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard, their 5-0 win was all part of the plan, despite the wind and a second half push from Life Pacific causing issues.
“We did what we needed to do, which was, get out to an early lead and just get a shutout,” Rickard said. “Going in the second half can be problematic if they score an early goal. But just being solid, no injuries, limited cards, no red cards, and getting ready for playoffs.”

The win also puts the Mustangs at second in the conference standings.

Rickard was happy about the team’s halftime ceremony, which honored the upperclassmen, who are expected to graduate in the spring. Alexis Garcia, Tyrik Trotman, Caden Zierenberg, Graham Hunt, Prince Chingancheke and Walker Buck were honored in the Senior Day ceremony.

“I’m really proud of the guys. I got to play everybody… I’m just happy for the seniors, to finish on a win, get them all in there to play and now to focus on playoffs,” Rickard said.

The Mustang men will next play Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the semifinal of the GSAC Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. on Reese Field in Newhall.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Mustang Men’s Soccer Closes Regular Season with 5-0 Win

Mustang Men’s Soccer Closes Regular Season with 5-0 Win
Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Soccer Celebrates Senior Day with 5-0 Win

TMU Women’s Soccer Celebrates Senior Day with 5-0 Win
Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024
Amidst the festivities for the team's seniors for the final regular season game, there was a soccer match, as The Master's University women's soccer team took a convincing 5-0 win over Life Pacific at Reese Field on Sat. Nov. 2.
FULL STORY...

Three Foothill League Football Teams in Playoffs

Three Foothill League Football Teams in Playoffs
Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024
As the final Foothill League football games concluded on Friday, Nov. 1, league standings sorted out pretty much to recent expectations. Valencia beat West Ranch 35-0 to stand alone as champion at 6-0 in league. Hart defeated Saugus 54-40 to come in second at 5-1. Golden Valley took down Canyon 35-21 to place third at 4-2. Also to recent expectations, these top three in league are all playoff-bound this Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans

TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
The Master's University men's basketball team continued their dominating start to the season with a 90-78 road win over Missouri Baptist University at Abe Lemon Arena in Oklahoma City.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 10: USATF Certified Santa Clarita Marathon

Nov. 10: USATF Certified Santa Clarita Marathon
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
The 2024 Santa Clarita Marathon will be held on Nov. 10, starting and finishing at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Rd. The course will be on the bike path, away from traffic. Race start times are: full marathon 7 a.m., half marathon 7:15 a.m., 10K 7:30 a.m. and 5K 7:35 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Food Pantry Partnership with CalArts to Feed Students
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced a newly-formed partnership with California Institute of the Arts and its Basic Needs Center.
SCV Food Pantry Partnership with CalArts to Feed Students
County Urges SCV Residents to Prepare for High Winds, Fire Weather
The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department and Office of Emergency Management are on high alert in anticipation of strong, high-speed winds and dangerous fire weather conditions that will impact the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County late Tuesday night through at least Thursday afternoon.
County Urges SCV Residents to Prepare for High Winds, Fire Weather
COC Purchasing Department Receives 2024 National Procurement Institute Award
For the fourth consecutive time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department received a 2024 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
COC Purchasing Department Receives 2024 National Procurement Institute Award
TMU Women’s Soccer Celebrates Senior Day with 5-0 Win
Amidst the festivities for the team's seniors for the final regular season game, there was a soccer match, as The Master's University women's soccer team took a convincing 5-0 win over Life Pacific at Reese Field on Sat. Nov. 2.
TMU Women’s Soccer Celebrates Senior Day with 5-0 Win
March 28: Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Laughs for a Cause
After the roaring success of the first Laughs for a Cause comedy show, Soroptimist International of Valencia announces the return of this fundraiser on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 28: Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Laughs for a Cause
Castaic Animal Center, Pets Global, Partner for Veterans Adoption Event
The Castaic Animal Care Center will host a family-friendly Veterans Weekend Pet Adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to honor veterans and encourage the community to learn more about the benefits of pet adoption.
Castaic Animal Center, Pets Global, Partner for Veterans Adoption Event
Hope Theatre Arts Presents ‘Yellow Face’ at The Main
The MAIN and Hope Theatre Arts presents "Yellow Face" from the mind of Obi and Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, beginning the weekend of Nov.15-17 at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Hope Theatre Arts Presents ‘Yellow Face’ at The Main
2024 General Election Vote Centers Open Until 8 p.m.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced Vote Centers are open for the last day of voting in the Nov.5, 2024 General Election.
2024 General Election Vote Centers Open Until 8 p.m.
Disney’s Frozen Ice Holiday Skate Show at The Cube
Join Elsa, Anna, Olaf and other Frozen favorites at the 4th annual Holiday Skate Show featuring the beloved Disney movie, Frozen, on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 14 with two separate times to attend, noon and 5 p.m. at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Disney’s Frozen Ice Holiday Skate Show at The Cube
Three Foothill League Football Teams in Playoffs
As the final Foothill League football games concluded on Friday, Nov. 1, league standings sorted out pretty much to recent expectations. Valencia beat West Ranch 35-0 to stand alone as champion at 6-0 in league. Hart defeated Saugus 54-40 to come in second at 5-1. Golden Valley took down Canyon 35-21 to place third at 4-2. Also to recent expectations, these top three in league are all playoff-bound this Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
Three Foothill League Football Teams in Playoffs
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Dec. 6: The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show at the COC PAC
The College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center present the Doo Wop Project Holiday Show, Friday, Dec. 6 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 6: The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show at the COC PAC
Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
As the winter season approaches, that means one thing, the holidays are on their way. Here in Santa Clarita, our community comes alive with the festive spirit, making it the perfect time to discover and support our local businesses.
Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
Nov. 4-10: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 10.
Nov. 4-10: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Barger Sworn in for Third, Final Term
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger was sworn in for her third and final term on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in a ceremony held Saturday, Nov. 2 in Pasadena.
Barger Sworn in for Third, Final Term
Dec. 8: Meadow Collective Christmas Market
The Meadow Collective is back in Santa Clarita for the Meadow Collective Christmas Market, bringing together a curated selection of unique and handmade items and small businesses, Sunday, Dec. 8 at Hart & Main, 24217 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.
Dec. 8: Meadow Collective Christmas Market
Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees
Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival
Join Los Angels County Parks for some fall fun. The Harvest Festival returns this year Nov. 12-26 with cultural celebrations including food tasting, dancing, music, crafts, children’s story corner and family games.
Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival
Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote
Propositions, ballot measures, judges, City Councilmembers, state assembly, Congress, Senate and of course, the President—as Tuesday, Nov. 5 approaches, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote
Dec. 14: ‘A Holiday Marketplace’ Benefits Wave Swim Team
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team is hosting the annual “A Holiday Marketplace” fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse.
Dec. 14: ‘A Holiday Marketplace’ Benefits Wave Swim Team
AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with exhibitions showcasing the compelling work of Indigenous artists.
AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
SCVNews.com