Mustang Men’s Soccer Closes Regular Season with 5-0 Win

With heavy winds and overcast skies, The Master’s University men’s soccer team ended its regular season with a dominating 5-0 win over Life Pacific University at Reese Field on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Mustangs outshot their opponents with 29 shots and 13 shots on goal, compared to the four shots the Warriors recorded.

Senior forward Caden Zierenberg opened up the scoring more than five minutes into the game after receiving a pass from junior forward Adiel Kaduya and out-muscling three Life Pacific players before putting in the first goal of the game.

Then freshman midfielder Trent Rickard immediately got to work, putting in two goals within a three-minute span. The first goal was assisted by Kaduya, as Rickard arched the ball into the top right corner of the net. The second goal came from a long pass by graduate student midfielder Theo Kudlo, as Rickard beat the goalkeeper in an off-angle shot.

And to finish off the offensive display, senior midfielder Tyrik Trotman recorded two goals of his own. His first occurred in the first half, thanks to a corner kick by Zierenberg, while Kudlo and Rickard assisted his second goal in the second half after an impressive passing sequence.

In addition to the Mustangs’ offensive efforts, defense was what allowed them to complete the shutout, with freshman Julian Graham and junior Hansen Anderson splitting time in between the pipes.

For TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard, their 5-0 win was all part of the plan, despite the wind and a second half push from Life Pacific causing issues.

“We did what we needed to do, which was, get out to an early lead and just get a shutout,” Rickard said. “Going in the second half can be problematic if they score an early goal. But just being solid, no injuries, limited cards, no red cards, and getting ready for playoffs.”

The win also puts the Mustangs at second in the conference standings.

Rickard was happy about the team’s halftime ceremony, which honored the upperclassmen, who are expected to graduate in the spring. Alexis Garcia, Tyrik Trotman, Caden Zierenberg, Graham Hunt, Prince Chingancheke and Walker Buck were honored in the Senior Day ceremony.

“I’m really proud of the guys. I got to play everybody… I’m just happy for the seniors, to finish on a win, get them all in there to play and now to focus on playoffs,” Rickard said.

The Mustang men will next play Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the semifinal of the GSAC Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. on Reese Field in Newhall.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

