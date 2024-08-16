header image

August 15
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Matadors Open Exhibition Play with 6-1 Win Over TMU
| Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
CSUN Soccer vs TMU

California State University, Northridge Men’s Soccer recently opened up exhibition play with a 6-1 victory over The Master’s University  at Matador Soccer Field. The group of Jorge SolorzanoEyifehn ForforMarley Edwards and Odin Rosten scored goals over the first two periods while Matthieu Fiadjoe; and Michael Blevins also notched goals in a 30-minute third period.

CSUN broke the scoreless tie in the 11th minute of action when Jorge Solorzano recovered a pass from Arturo Reveles that was deflected. Solorzano finished the play from inside the box to give the Matadors the 1-0 edge. CSUN’s one-goal lead stayed intact until the 19th minute when the Mustangs’ Alexis Garcia finished with a low shot via a pass from Trent Rickard to nod the game at 1-1. Merrick Cook helped keep the game tied with a save in the 25th minute as the game remained tied until late in the half. Shortly after CSUN earned up a corner kick, the Matadors picked up the go-ahead goal when Eyifehn Forfor found the net off a through ball from Boniface Fatohou.

CSUN controlled the pace in the early going of the second half, eventually extending its lead with a pair of late attacks. Reveles earned a second assist after a cross to Marley Edwards for a 3-1 lead in the 73rd minute. Edwards would be the play maker in the 87th minute resulting in another goal as Odin Rosten coraled a long pass before finishing at the net.

The teams played a 30-minute period after the two 45-minute halves with CSUN picking up two more goals from Fiadjoe and Blevins for a 6-1 result.

NOTES OF THE GAME

Merrick Cook had two saves in front of the net while Dorian Drucks had one save in the 90-minute regulation. Ryan Chu saw action as well in goal in the third period.

– CSUN led in shots 17-8 while holding a 6-4 edge in shots on goal over the first 90 minutes.

– The Matadors had five of the six corner kicks over the first 90 minutes.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 19: Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins in Saugus
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the Road Rehab Overlay Program which will start construction on residential streets in various neighborhoods throughout the city is kicking off in Saugus on Monday, Aug. 19.
Aug. 19: Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins in Saugus
Oct. 5: Fil-Am of SCV 2024 Annual Cultural Festival
Fil-Am Association of SCV, Inc. and Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program will present the 2024 Annual Cultural Festival, "Bakasyon Sa Pinas" (Vacation in the Philippines) in celebration of Filipino American History Month on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Oct. 5: Fil-Am of SCV 2024 Annual Cultural Festival
TMU Ranks No. 1 for Student Life Among California Christian Colleges
The Master’s University has been ranked as having the best student life among Christian colleges in California, according to the 2024 numbers for mid-sized colleges released by Niche, a leading college review and ranking site.
TMU Ranks No. 1 for Student Life Among California Christian Colleges
Chamber Announces 2024 Candidate Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber announced Thursday their Election Watch 2024 Candidate Forums, an essential event designed for local business and community members to engage with candidates ahead of the November elections
Chamber Announces 2024 Candidate Forum
Wilk’s Bill to Reduce Animal Shelter Overcrowding Clears Hurdle
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, will advance to the Assembly Floor after making it off of the Assembly Appropriations Committee’s Suspense File.
Wilk’s Bill to Reduce Animal Shelter Overcrowding Clears Hurdle
JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Two Upcoming Training Opportunities
JCI Santa Clarita is happy to share two training opportunities for the month of August.
JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Two Upcoming Training Opportunities
L.A. County’s Court Reporter Shortage Worsening
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County unveiled Thursday a Court Reporter Crisis Dashboard, available [here], which highlights the staggering number of court proceedings in Los Angeles County that have taken place without any verbatim record because of the well-documented court reporter shortage and continued statutory restrictions on electronic recording, as well as outcome data relating to the Court's extraordinary efforts to recruit and retain court reporters to fill its over 125 vacancies, Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner and Executive Officer/Clerk of Court David W. Slayton announced.
L.A. County’s Court Reporter Shortage Worsening
COC Football Program Moves 18 Players to Next Level
Eighteen members of the 2023 College of the Canyons football team will be moving on to the next level this fall after transferring to four-year programs across the nation.
COC Football Program Moves 18 Players to Next Level
Bill Miranda | The Big 100 SENSES Block Party
The number 100 holds impressive significance in society.
Bill Miranda | The Big 100 SENSES Block Party
TMU’s Feature Films Picked Up by ITN Distribution
“The Descent,” a thriller based on the book of Revelation and the second feature film produced by The Master’s University, is now set to be distributed by ITN Distribution.
TMU’s Feature Films Picked Up by ITN Distribution
CDPH Launches ‘Not So Sweet Side’ Campaign
In a new public awareness campaign, the California Department of Public Health and CalFresh Healthy Living casts a light on the various health risks associated with sugar-sweetened beverages.
CDPH Launches ‘Not So Sweet Side’ Campaign
Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Aug. 28: Coffee with a Cop at Sand Canyon Country Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has announced it is switching things up this month for Coffee with a Cop. On Wednesday, Aug. 28 zone deputies from the station will meet with SCV residents on the driving range 9 a.m.-11 a.m. of the Sand Canyon Country Club.
Aug. 28: Coffee with a Cop at Sand Canyon Country Club
COC Administrators Fiero, Coleal to Retire
On the heels of long time College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook's retirement announced on July 23, two administrators, each with two decades of service to College of the Canyons, Dr. Diane Fiero and Sharlene Coleal have also announced plans to retire from the college.
COC Administrators Fiero, Coleal to Retire
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 20
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 20
Aug. 20: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 20.
Aug. 20: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 24: Chamber Roundtable with State Treasurer Fiona Ma
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced a roundtable with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA.
Sept. 24: Chamber Roundtable with State Treasurer Fiona Ma
NASA Funds COC Project Advancing STEM Careers
NASA has awarded $6 million to 20 teams, including from College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge, from emerging research institutions across the United States supporting projects that offer career development opportunities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics  students.
NASA Funds COC Project Advancing STEM Careers
CSUN Exhibition Spotlights the ‘Hope and Dignity’ of the Farmworker Movement
They risked their lives in the fight for a better economic future for farmworkers and recognition that the men, women and children who picked produce in America’s fields were human beings and deserved to be treated with respect.
CSUN Exhibition Spotlights the ‘Hope and Dignity’ of the Farmworker Movement
Aug. 18: Morning Music Under the Oaks at Placerita
The Community Nature Series for August, presented by the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, has been moved to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in the picnic area.
Aug. 18: Morning Music Under the Oaks at Placerita
Matador Nights Returns With an Electrifying Retro Twist
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Matador Nights, this time with a retro twist.
Matador Nights Returns With an Electrifying Retro Twist
Garcia Bill Would Defund Bullet Trains
U.S. Rep  Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita,  has introduced H.R. 9308, the "No Frankenrail Act," to pull federal funds for high-speed rail projects.
Garcia Bill Would Defund Bullet Trains
