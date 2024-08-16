Matadors Open Exhibition Play with 6-1 Win Over TMU

California State University, Northridge Men’s Soccer recently opened up exhibition play with a 6-1 victory over The Master’s University at Matador Soccer Field. The group of Jorge Solorzano, Eyifehn Forfor, Marley Edwards and Odin Rosten scored goals over the first two periods while Matthieu Fiadjoe; and Michael Blevins also notched goals in a 30-minute third period.

CSUN broke the scoreless tie in the 11th minute of action when Jorge Solorzano recovered a pass from Arturo Reveles that was deflected. Solorzano finished the play from inside the box to give the Matadors the 1-0 edge. CSUN’s one-goal lead stayed intact until the 19th minute when the Mustangs’ Alexis Garcia finished with a low shot via a pass from Trent Rickard to nod the game at 1-1. Merrick Cook helped keep the game tied with a save in the 25th minute as the game remained tied until late in the half. Shortly after CSUN earned up a corner kick, the Matadors picked up the go-ahead goal when Eyifehn Forfor found the net off a through ball from Boniface Fatohou.

CSUN controlled the pace in the early going of the second half, eventually extending its lead with a pair of late attacks. Reveles earned a second assist after a cross to Marley Edwards for a 3-1 lead in the 73rd minute. Edwards would be the play maker in the 87th minute resulting in another goal as Odin Rosten coraled a long pass before finishing at the net.

The teams played a 30-minute period after the two 45-minute halves with CSUN picking up two more goals from Fiadjoe and Blevins for a 6-1 result.

NOTES OF THE GAME

– Merrick Cook had two saves in front of the net while Dorian Drucks had one save in the 90-minute regulation. Ryan Chu saw action as well in goal in the third period.

– CSUN led in shots 17-8 while holding a 6-4 edge in shots on goal over the first 90 minutes.

– The Matadors had five of the six corner kicks over the first 90 minutes.

