Matadors Open Exhibition Play with 6-1 Win Over TMU

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the Road Rehab Overlay Program which will start construction on residential streets in various neighborhoods throughout the city is kicking off in Saugus on Monday, Aug. 19.
Fil-Am Association of SCV, Inc. and Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program will present the 2024 Annual Cultural Festival, "Bakasyon Sa Pinas" (Vacation in the Philippines) in celebration of Filipino American History Month on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Master’s University has been ranked as having the best student life among Christian colleges in California, according to the 2024 numbers for mid-sized colleges released by Niche, a leading college review and ranking site.
California State University, Northridge Men's Soccer opened up exhibition play with a 6-1 victory over The Master's University recently at Matador Soccer Field.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber announced Thursday their Election Watch 2024 Candidate Forums, an essential event designed for local business and community members to engage with candidates ahead of the November elections
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, will advance to the Assembly Floor after making it off of the Assembly Appropriations Committee’s Suspense File.
JCI Santa Clarita is happy to share two training opportunities for the month of August.
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County unveiled Thursday a Court Reporter Crisis Dashboard, available [here
], which highlights the staggering number of court proceedings in Los Angeles County that have taken place without any verbatim record because of the well-documented court reporter shortage and continued statutory restrictions on electronic recording, as well as outcome data relating to the Court's extraordinary efforts to recruit and retain court reporters to fill its over 125 vacancies, Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner and Executive Officer/Clerk of Court David W. Slayton announced.
Eighteen members of the 2023 College of the Canyons football team will be moving on to the next level this fall after transferring to four-year programs across the nation.
The number 100 holds impressive significance in society.
“The Descent,” a thriller based on the book of Revelation and the second feature film produced by The Master’s University, is now set to be distributed by ITN Distribution.
In a new public awareness campaign, the California Department of Public Health and CalFresh Healthy Living casts a light on the various health risks associated with sugar-sweetened beverages.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
1849
- Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has announced it is switching things up this month for Coffee with a Cop. On Wednesday, Aug. 28 zone deputies from the station will meet with SCV residents on the driving range 9 a.m.-11 a.m. of the Sand Canyon Country Club.
On the heels of long time College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook's retirement announced on July 23, two administrators, each with two decades of service to College of the Canyons, Dr. Diane Fiero and Sharlene Coleal have also announced plans to retire from the college.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 20.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced a roundtable with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA.
NASA has awarded $6 million to 20 teams, including from College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge, from emerging research institutions across the United States supporting projects that offer career development opportunities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students.
They risked their lives in the fight for a better economic future for farmworkers and recognition that the men, women and children who picked produce in America’s fields were human beings and deserved to be treated with respect.
The Community Nature Series for August, presented by the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, has been moved to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in the picnic area.
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Matador Nights, this time with a retro twist.
U.S. Rep Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced H.R. 9308, the "No Frankenrail Act," to pull federal funds for high-speed rail projects.
