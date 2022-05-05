‘Nancy Who? Girl Detective Without a Clue!’ Opening at The Main

Get your tickets for a rollicking show, Nancy Who? The Girl Detective Without A Clue!, the parody play of everyone’s favorite teen detective, on stage for three weekends at The Main Theater in Newhall, from May 13 – May 29. For dates and times, click [here].

Nancy is a typical 1930’s teen enjoying life without a care in the world- not really! She is an amazing crime solving sleuth with advanced skills in deduction, a keen eye for observation, and an almost superhuman ability to act on a hunch. She and her pals race to find the perp of a robbery only to find possibly more crimes are at hand. Can they get the case solved before a nice old lady gets hurt? Hopefully!

The fast paced production features the very talented Cecelia Bonner as Nancy, along with the skillful work of David Goro, Mia Zumsteg, Christian Totten, Sebastian Sotelo, Summer Litwin, Grace Smith, Peter Smith, and Maria Amado. The delightful comedic bits director Janice Crow- Christensen has created, make this original play by Mary Main, an hilarious event. The play is suitable for all older children, teens, and grandma! Everything’s wholesome and just down -right funny. Come laugh a while, it’ll feel good!

To purchase tickets, click [here].

The Main Theater is located at 24266 Main Street, Newhall, CA 91321.

