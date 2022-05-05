‘Nancy Who? Girl Detective Without a Clue!’ Opening at The Main

Get your tickets for a rollicking show, Nancy Who? The Girl Detective Without A Clue!, the parody play of everyone’s favorite teen detective, on stage for three weekends at The Main Theater in Newhall, from May 13 – May 29. For dates and times, click [here].
Nancy is a typical 1930’s teen enjoying life without a care in the world- not really! She is an amazing crime solving sleuth with advanced skills in deduction, a keen eye for observation, and an almost superhuman ability to act on a hunch. She and her pals race to find the perp of a robbery only to find possibly more crimes are at hand. Can they get the case solved before a nice old lady gets hurt? Hopefully!
The fast paced production features the very talented Cecelia Bonner as Nancy, along with the skillful work of David Goro, Mia Zumsteg, Christian Totten, Sebastian Sotelo, Summer Litwin, Grace Smith, Peter Smith, and Maria Amado. The delightful comedic bits director Janice Crow- Christensen has created, make this original play by Mary Main, an hilarious event. The play is suitable for all older children, teens, and grandma! Everything’s wholesome and just down -right funny. Come laugh a while, it’ll feel good!
College of the Canyons freshman Brandon Whiting tossed seven strong innings and the Cougar lineup collected 16 hits — including a three-run home run from Mikey Kane — to overcome visiting Cerro Coso College 11-4 in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs Play-In Round on May 4 at Cougar Field.
The second annual Cars Under the Stars car show to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Sears Parking Lot.
West Ranch High School Winter Percussion under Stephen Hufford, director of Instrumental Music and director Julio Diaz, competed April 16 at the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships, which was held at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
William S. Hart Union High School District, Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School were all named winners of the 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award for creatively overcoming Covid-19 challenges during the 2020/21 school year.
For the first time, students at California State University, Northridge are boldly going where no one has gone before, the CSU Venture Competition, a regional collaboration developed in part by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department recently accepted a generous donation from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, ahead of International Firefighters’ Day on Wednesday, May 4.
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook for the SCV presented by Wells Fargo will be held Sept. 9. Early bird tickets, priced from $95 to $150 are currently on sale.
In an effort to improve Los Angeles County’s ability to effectively battle the homeless crisis gripping the region, the Board of Supervisors approved on May 3 a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis to revamp how the County governs its homeless services systems.
