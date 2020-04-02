[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 1
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
National Stockpile of Medical Supplies Nearly Gone, Trump Confirms
| Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
stockpiles

WASHINGTON — The national stockpile of personal protective equipment is nearly depleted, President Donald Trump said at the White House’s COVID-19 task force briefing Wednesday.

“It is because we’re sending it directly to hospitals,” Trump said. “We don’t want it to come to the stockpile because then we have to take it after it arrives and bring it to various states and hospitals.”

This is a developing story.

— By Jack Rogers, CNS

masks for covid-19, n95 respirator
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
FULL STORY...
The national stockpile of personal protective equipment is nearly depleted, President Donald Trump said at the White House’s COVID-19 task force briefing Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, At Least 56 Total in SCV
Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, At Least 56 Total in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with at least 56 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
On Being a Senior | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
At checkout, a gentleman six feet behind me asked if I wanted some bottles of fruit juice from his cart. Nope. I thanked him, then checked out.
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, At Least 56 Total in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with at least 56 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Petco Awards $85K Grant to L.A. County Animal Care
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been awarded a grant of $80,000 from the Petco Foundation to support lifesaving efforts for county animals.
Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T
Spectrum Networks announced a carriage agreement to launch the Los Angeles Dodgers award-winning regional sports network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, to AT&T video subscribers beginning Wednesday.
State Schools Chief: Campuses Should Stay Closed Through School Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recommends that school campuses remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
Newsom Launches Campaign to Combat Seniors’ Social Isolation
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Stay Home - Save Lives - Check In” campaign on Tuesday urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among California's seniors older than 65 – a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish an ordinance that protects residential and commercial tenants citywide from evictions through the end of May.
Newhall Resident 3D-Prints Masks for First Responders
While some have taken to the traditional thread and needle to contribute to the Million Masks challenge, Santa Clarita resident A.J. Apone and his father, Allan, have decided to make 3D printer technology work for them.
DOJ Makes $850M Available to Public Safety Agencies
The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
California Moves Ahead With Water Plan Without Feds’ Guidance
In the latest break between the Trump administration and California on environmental policy, officials decided Tuesday to give the state unprecedented control over a water plan that delivers water to more than 27 million residents.
Study: For Women, Golden Age of Hollywood Not So Golden
New research on the significant gender imbalance in Hollywood reveals long-trends in female representation in the U.S. movie industry, specifically a sharp decline associated with the “studio system” in the Golden Age era, from about 1922 to 1950.
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
The city of Santa Clarita released a statement regarding the death of a Santa Clarita Transit driver from COVID-19.
April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
The Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board of  William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a closed session, followed by open session beginning at 7:00 p.m.
COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Help Coming to Families with Newborns
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to strengthen consumer protections against price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I don’t know how factory closures, lessened airplane contrails and diminished trucks on freeways around the world will affect our climate, but I suspect statistics might improve for awhile.
Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service
Burrtec Waste is committed to continue serving customers throughout Southern California during the COVID-19 pandemic.
